Arasan refreshes its Total USB IP Solution with its next generation of USB 2.0 PHY IP

Arasan, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for all things mobile, including automobiles announces its 2'nd generation of USB PHY with an extremely small area.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan announces the immediate availability of its 2nd generation of USB PHY for the USB 2.0 Specification. Arasan 2nd generation USB PHY is a result of its continual evolution over decades, resulting in this generation with ultra-low area and power specifically targeting IoT and Mobile Devices. Highest Priority has been paid to area optimization with the goal to offer the industries smallest USB 2.0 PHY. The USB 2.0 PHY was originally acquired by Arasan from Mentor Graphics as part of our corporate objective to offer a Total IP™ solution across our entire product line, including USB.

Arasan is among the industry's first providers of USB IP with the launch of its USB 1.1 Device IP in 1996 and the industries ONLY provider to offer a Total USB 2.0 IP Solution which includes its USB 2.0 Host IP Core, USB 2.0 Device IP Core, USB 2.0 Hub IP, USB 2.0 OTG IP, the USB 2.0 PHY IP and software for multiple OS. Arasan's USB 2.0 PHY also supports all the additional features required by the USB 2.0 Hub Specifications and is seamlessly integrated with its USB controller IP, including the USB 2.0 Hub IP.

Over decades, Arasan's USB IP has been used in a varied range of applications including the defense sector on mission critical projects.

Arasan's 2nd Gen USB 2.0 IP is available on nodes 28nm to 5nm immediately. The legacy USB 2.0 PHY is available from 180nm to 40nm on multiple foundries.

Arasan's USB 2.0 PHY is also offered as a crystal-less PHY saving on the BoM.

About Arasan

Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs to Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP.

