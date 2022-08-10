OneAmerica, ProNvest Debut Advisor Portal Feature to Boost Accounts

Advisors can build new private wealth client relationships from their retirement plan business

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. and CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica®, today with ProNvest, announced a new service feature that will help retirement plan advisors grow business by expanding their view of plan participants' total assets.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. and CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (August 10, 2022) — OneAmerica®, today with ProNvest, announced a new service feature that will help retirement plan advisors grow business by expanding their view of plan participants’ total assets. For more information, contact your local OneAmerica Sales Professional or Relationship Manager or visit pronvest.com/advisorportal to see a demo of ProNvest’s Advisor Portal (PRNewswire)

The advisor portal from ProNvest opens up a world of opportunity for retirement plan advisors to grow their business

Within a secure online portal available through ProNvest, advisors will be able to offer participants the option of privately and securely connecting their current retirement plan data with other unconnected investments. This allows advisors to gain a more comprehensive view of a participant's overall financial picture and paves the way for participants to receive active account management, professional investment research, counseling, and advice from ProNvest — while positioning the plan advisor to provide assistance on assets outside of the current retirement plan.

OneAmerica has had a relationship with ProNvest for 17 years and is the first recordkeeper to integrate with this new advisor portal.

"This collaboration showcases what's important to OneAmerica — helping participants feel secure about their financial futures and helping advisors build their businesses," said Steven Kofkoff, OneAmerica vice president, Retirement Services Strategy, Product Management and Innovation. "The advisor portal from ProNvest opens up a world of opportunity for advisors and opens a door for plan participants to achieve better overall financial outcomes."

"ProNvest's new advisor portal is designed to help advisors unlock outside assets. On average, one in three participants enter outside assets which opens up approximately $400,000 in additional wealth assets for advisors," said Jay Jumper, founder and CEO of ProNvest. "Defined contribution plans offer a unique opportunity to identify new revenue streams for private wealth advisors, as well as retain clients who might have looked for outside solutions to manage these accounts."

The portal is available to advisors who are active with ProNvest on specific plans. This feature is available to all participants whose plan sponsor has selected ProNvest to be a Managed Account provider for their plan.

ProNvest helps advisors secure more retirement plan business, increase plan retention and identify participant assets that are held outside of their 401(k) plan. For more information, contact your local OneAmerica Sales Professional or Relationship Manager, or visit pronvest.com/advisorportal to see a demo of ProNvest's Advisor Portal. Questions about access can also be directed to ProNvest.

OneAmerica is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica. ProNvest is not an affiliate of OneAmerica.

About ProNvest



ProNvest is an industry-leading managed account solution helping defined-contribution plan participants with professional account management and custom retirement planning. ProNvest matches innovative technology with money management to make investing intuitive for long-term investors. Partnering with plan providers and advisors across the country, ProNvest works to provide comprehensive retirement planning solutions, advice, and managed account services to plan participants. For more information about ProNvest, please visit www.pronvest.com.

About OneAmerica

A national provider of insurance and financial services for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit www.oneamerica.com.





Media Contacts

Tom Spalding

Tom.spalding@oneamerica.com

317-656-7644

Caroline Martin

cmartin@pronvest.com

423-602-9422

At OneAmerica® we are committed to building long-lasting relationships with you. Through our industry experience, role as a best-in-class1 recordkeeping provider and robust product and service suite designed to augment your business model, we are focused on helping you grow your business. Learn more: https://bit.ly/AlongsideYou-RS-Advisors (PRNewsfoto/OneAmerica) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneAmerica