CCR - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2022

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2Q22 X 2Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated vehicle traffic increased by 4%. Excluding ViaCosteira, NovaDutra, RioSP and RodoNorte, the increase was 8% in the period.

The number of passengers transported in airports increased by 243.3% in the period. Excluding South and Central Blocks, the increase was 93% in the period.

The number of passengers transported in the mobility units increased by 138.6% in the period. Excluding ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9, the increase was 61% in the period.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 25.7%, with a margin of 57.5% (-3.2 p.p.). Same-basis1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 21.5%, with a margin of 59.5% (-1.3 p.p.).

Net Income totaled R$291.3 million , compared to a loss of R$44 million in 2Q21. Same-basis1, Net Income totaled R$171.8 million , compared to a Net Income of R$356.7 million .

On June 7, 2022 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it signed TAM 21/2022, whose object is to extend the term of the Renovias concession agreement in 136 days.

On July 18, 2022 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it signed a Term of Re-ratification to TAM 21/2022, consisting in the term extension of Renovias' concession agreement in 482 days, until October 7, 2023 .

On July 25, 2022 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it concluded the sale of its equity interest in Total Airport Services, corresponding to 70% of the share capital of TAS, to AGI-CFI Acquisition Corp.