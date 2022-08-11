Cincom® Integrates with Duck Creek to Streamline Customer Communication Processes for Insurers

CINCINNATI, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems®, a global provider of Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions, announced today it has integrated with Duck Creek's insurance suite to help insurers accelerate the digital transformation of their customer communications processes across the entire customer lifecycle. The combined power of Duck Creek and Cincom Eloquence® enables insurers to simplify the development, production and delivery of complex customer communications across print and electronic channels via a direct connection between Duck Creek's insurance platform and Cincom Eloquence.

"We're proud to partner with Duck Creek. Their insurance platform is trusted by companies and consumers around the world," says Angie Ingram, Senior Account Executive. "Together, Cincom and Duck Creek are changing how insurers deliver a better customer experience. The integration of Duck Creek with Cincom Eloquence will enable insurers to experience these best-in-class applications like never before to deliver a robust, 'out of the box' integration."

"Our newly formed partnership with Cincom is exciting and a testament to our open platform and open ecosystem," said Robert Fletcher, Head of Global Solution Partnerships at Duck Creek. "We are excited to offer insurers the ability to partner with vendors that are the best fit for them, and we look forward to the success that Cincom's solutions will deliver to our customers."

Organizations interested in learning how Cincom and Duck Creek help insurers go fully digital may visit www.cincom.com/cds .

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. They are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and they believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where and how they need it most. Their market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on their social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Cincom

Since 1968, Cincom has helped world-leading businesses deliver enterprise-class software solutions. For more information, contact Cincom at 1-800-2CINCOM (USA only), send an email to info@cincom.com or visit the company's website at http://www.cincom.com .

Angie Ingram Carley Bunch Cincom Systems, Inc. Duck Creek Technologies +1 (513) 709-5186 +1 (201) 962-6091 aingram@cincom.com carley.bunch@duckcreek.com

