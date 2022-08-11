Jollibee Takes Center Stage as a Global Restaurant Phenomenon with Milestone Opening in the Heart of Times Square on August 18, 2022

World-famous for its chicken, burgers and pies, the fast-growing restaurant brand opens its 84th North American location "at the crossroads of the world", marking a critical milestone in its mission to become one of the world's top-five restaurant chains.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand that is taking America (and the world!) by storm, will open its new flagship restaurant in the heart of New York City's Times Square on Thursday, August 18, 2022. On a mission to become one of the world's top-five restaurant chains, Jollibee is the next iconic brand taking its place at "the crossroads of the world." In response to its rapidly growing popularity in both the U.S. and Canada, Jollibee is evolving its North American menu to broaden appeal with new burgers sides and salads, which will only be available at the new Times Square location ahead of their nationwide rollout later this year.

Best known for its mouth-watering Chickenjoy bone-in fried chicken, signature Chicken Sandwich and iconic Peach Mango Pie, Jollibee is rounding-out its menu with several new offerings – starting with a brand-new burger line-up in honor of this enduring icon of American cuisine. But that's not all. Jollibee is also introducing a host of new salads and sides – giving its longtime fans something new to discover and giving those who haven't yet tried Jollibee a lot more reasons to do so.

"Opening our Times Square location, an undeniable global destination and retail hot spot, is truly a dream come true for our brand," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands. "It's not only our newest location, but a powerful symbol of how far we've come and the unlimited potential we see for the future. We are committed to becoming one of the top global QSR restaurants and this opening marks a key milestone in that plan. Our fans are the best in the world, and we invite those who haven't tried Jollibee yet – from around the corner and around the world – to discover our joyful dining experience for themselves."

Primely located at 1500 Broadway (between 43rd and 44th Street) in the center of New York City's most famous landmark, Jollibee is ready to turn curious newcomers into lifelong fans with its signature brand of joy – great-tasting food at a great value, paired with its always-cheerful customer service.

Jollibee's marquee offering centers on its mouth-watering take on an American favorite –fried chicken, which can be enjoyed through a variety of menu items including:

Chickenjoy : Aptly named for the joy it brings with just one bite, this is Jollibee's best-selling bone-in chicken offering that is beloved by millions of fans worldwide; each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. After its Chickenjoy bested 14 global brands in four rounds of contests, Jollibee was recently named "the best chain fried chicken in America" by Aptly named for the joy it brings with just one bite, this is Jollibee's best-selling bone-in chicken offering that is beloved by millions of fans worldwide; each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. After its Chickenjoy bested 14 global brands in four rounds of contests, Jollibee was recently named "the best chain fried chicken in America" by Eater.com , an international food website by Vox Media.

Spicy Chickenjoy : Another top-seller is this fiery version of the classic Chickenjoy, which is spicy inside and out for those who like a little heat.

Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich has been lauded for its "intense crunch" by This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich has been lauded for its "intense crunch" by The Takeout , and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich: A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

For many fans, Jollibee's fried chicken will always be the star of the menu, but burger brands beware – Jollibee is introducing a new line-up of all-beef burgers to the table. Making their debut exclusively at the Times Square location, these new burgers are built to satisfy those who are craving this timeless American classic; notable standouts include:

Double Deluxe Burger – The headliner of the all-new burgers that are cooked when you order them to deliver next-level beefy and next level cheesy burgers. The Double Deluxe features two 100% beef patties and double the melted sharp American cheese. It is topped with sliced tomato, premium lettuce and Jollibee's signature burger sauce on a butter toasted bun.

Aloha Burger – Like the Double Deluxe version, it's always cooked when you order it to maximize freshness. The one-of-a-kind Aloha Cheeseburger starts with two 100% beef patties and double the melted sharp American cheese; from there, its flavorful toppings take an exotic twist: crispy bacon, a grilled pineapple ring and a signature aloha-style dressing on a butter toasted bun.

But there's more! In celebration of its momentous Times Square arrival, Jollibee is also shining the spotlight on its new line-up of delicious salads and sides, including Baked Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese – a special blend of macaroni and cheese that is topped with shredded cheddar cheese and baked in-house to achieve the ultimate creamy, cheesy accompaniment; a Mandarin Orange Crispy Chicken Salad – featuring Jollibee's signature sliced crispy chicken tenders and premium fresh produce; and freshly baked warm and flakey Biscuits.

Lastly, whether you want to stick with your to-go Jollibee favorites or try something new, just make sure you also leave room for the brand's signature dessert: Peach Mango Pie. Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust, it provides a perfectly sweet ending to any Jollibee meal.

Jollibee Times Square will be open seven days a week, from 9AM – 12AM. Customers can dine at the restaurant beginning on opening day and also enjoy their favorite menu items to-go; the store will begin offering online ordering channels in the coming weeks. The new Times Square flagship joins Jollibee's existing Manhattan location (609 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10018), which opened back in 2018 to tremendous fanfare.

Jollibee was built on the simple desire to bring families together through the shared joy of a delicious meal, and to this day, Jollibee remains steadfast in promoting the importance of strong family values in communities around the world. For its Times Square opening Jollibee is thrilled to be partnering with the All Stars Project, a national nonprofit organization that uses a performance-based approach to help tens of thousands of inner-city youth and their families create success in their lives. Founded in New York City in 1981, the All Stars Project is aptly located in the heart of Times Square's theatre district, where its 31,000 square-foot performing arts and development center features theatres, rehearsal rooms, set and costume shops, and offices of its national staff.

Opening its doors in this globally recognized destination also symbolizes the "crown jewel" of Jollibee's expansion efforts to date, as it continues toward its goal of operating 500 stores across North America by 2028. Recently recognized as a "Hottest Brand" by leading industry publication, Ad Age, Jollibee will be bringing it signature brand of joy to several new U.S. markets in the coming months, including Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Orlando, Florida.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 6,200 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone. To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

