Kootenay Announces Option Agreement Amendment for Columba High-Grade Silver Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") announces the successful amendment to the option agreement for 100% of the Columba High-Grade silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The Company has successfully amended the schedule on the final payment for the property due in November 2022. The amended agreement splits the final November 2022 payment into a series of payments due in August, November, December 2022 and January, April, and May of 2023. Payments range from US$215,000 (August 2022 and May 2023) to US$480,000 (November 2022) and US$430,000 (December 2022, January, and April 2023).

President and CEO James McDonald states "We are very pleased with the willingness of our option holder to amend the option agreement and look forward to announcing drill results from the 2022 program."

The company expects the first set of assay results from the 2022 drill program aimed at expanding on the numerous high-grade hits in multiple veins. Thus far drilling in the F and D veins have all hit veining as reported August 4th, 2022, with good widths seen in very large 75 to 100 meter step outs in the D Vein.

Results will be released once final assays are received and compiled. Assay turnaround time has been longer than anticipated.

A comprehensive list of drill results completed on the Columba Property since 2019 can be viewed here: Columba Drill Results.

