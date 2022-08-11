Lincoln Avenue Capital Hosts Resource Day Event for Affordable Housing Residents in Arlington, TX

The outdoor event connected families and children with organizations that provide employment assistance, food supplies, and afterschool programs. Additional photos available upon request.

ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC), a mission-driven affordable housing company, hosted a Family Resource Day community event for residents at its Paddock on Park Row Apartments, which serve lower-income families in the Arlington area.

Photo courtesy of Lincoln Avenue Capital. (PRNewswire)

LAC regularly hosts Family Resource Days at its properties across the country for residents to connect with service organizations, participate in engaging activities, and enjoy food options from local partners.

Residents had the opportunity to meet representatives from local service providers including the Arlington Housing Authority Envision Center, Mission Arlington, Wright Care Benefits, Workforce Solutions, and Arlington Charities. These providers shared information on employment assistance, food supplies, free cell phones, banking opportunities, afterschool programs for children and other key resources.

Children received complimentary haircuts from the A&M Barber Academy and free school supplies from LAC. Residents were also provided free meals from a local food truck. Additionally, members of the Arlington Police Department and Arlington Fire Department attended the event to meet with residents.

"LAC is proud to offer social and professional services to our residents through community events such as Family Resource Day," said LAC CEO Jeremy Bronfman. "We are grateful to partner with local nonprofit organizations in Arlington to provide free and low-cost programs for families and children at Paddock on Park Row."

"Lincoln Avenue Capital is proud to invest not only in quality affordable homes, but also in the overall health of our residents at Paddock on Park Row and across our nationwide portfolio," said Nina-Lee Jewell Alhambra, LAC Vice President of Asset Services. "Our Family Resource Days connect residents to opportunities and local community organizations that can directly impact their lives."

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Capital is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for low- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization that serves residents across 22 states, with a portfolio of 109 properties comprising 20,000+ units.

Lincoln Avenue Capital logo. (PRNewsfoto/Lincoln Avenue Capital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lincoln Avenue Capital