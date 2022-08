Noam Chomsky tells Chris Cuomo that social order in American society is on the verge of collapse

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EXCLUSIVE: In the latest episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chomsky, the renowned academic, activist, author, and linguist, shares insights into why the paralyzed U.S. political system is unable to respond to the "very dangerous moment" the country finds itself in. FULL EPISODE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=867fCDT4paM View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noam-chomsky-tells-chris-cuomo-that-social-order-in-american-society-is-on-the-verge-of-collapse-301604728.html SOURCE The Chris Cuomo Project