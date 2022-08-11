Southern General Insurance replaces its legacy systems with Cogitate DigitalEdge Platform

Cogitate to implement full stack, cloud native digital insurance ecosystem

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern General Insurance Company ("SGIC"), is set to overhaul its legacy system – Sapiens SIS – with Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform. SGIC today announced its partnership with Cogitate, a leader in accelerated digital insurance for Wholesale Brokers, MGAs, and Carriers, offers readiness and relevance as the industry quickly transforms.

Cogitate DigitalEdge is a full stack, cloud native digital underwriting and distribution platform which delivers modern policy admin system essential for insurance providers. DigitalEdge is powered with industry leading Low Code No Code capabilities and brings pre-integrated third-party data and service ecosystem.

"In Cogitate, we found a partner that understands insurance as much as we do. Cogitate team will not only deliver a modern digital insurance solution but also will help us streamline our processes to improve underwriting, increase efficiency leading to reduction in operational cost", said Diane Boyer, Vice President of Operations at Southern General Insurance Company. "We have opted Cogitate DigitalEdge for its future-ready digital capabilities coupled with the wide range of state-of-the-art features. We will be implementing Cogitate DigitalEdge Policy, Billing and Claims modules which will eliminate the need of integrating our decades-old SIS system with third-party user interface"

"DigitalEdge is pre-integrated with multiple third-party data providers for automatic risk capture and data prefill. Its robust analytics provides line of business specific details through built-in dashboards, charts, and reports with drill-down on key data points", quoted Edward Cologgi, Vice President of Sales for Southern General. "DigitalEdge is equipped with best-in-class Low Code No Code platform which will help us significantly increase speed to market and react quickly to the market changes."

Arvind Kaushal, CEO and Co-Founder of Cogitate commented, "One of Cogitate's strongest advantage is we can integrate with customer's existing core and legacy systems with digitalization layer or we can replace them with our modern solutions. DigitalEdge is truly cloud native which means the modularity of DigitalEdge allows our customers the freedom of choosing the modules their business needs today while the scalability ensures their future growth. We are excited to partner with Southern General Insurance Company to provide their customers, employees and channel partners a modern contemporary user experience.

About Cogitate Technology Solutions®

Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc., develops modern and innovative technology products and solutions for the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. It helps insurance companies transform their business models to create a competitive advantage in a time of rapid industry change. Cogitate's next-generation technology products and solutions are helping insurance carriers, brokers, MGAs, and agents to accelerate digitalization and expand their businesses.

