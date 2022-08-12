Reimagined home listed by #1 luxury brokerage in Dallas lands story in national magazine for its 'striking architecture' and interiors taken 'in a new direction'

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Another exceptional home represented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty has garnered media attention. Represented by expert agent Joan Eleazer, 27 Robledo Drive in Dallas was chosen by the editors of Traditional Home magazine for a 12-page feature in its summer 2022 print issue and for an online feature on bhg.com. Recently and completely updated, the Montecito-inspired stunner in gated Los Arboles — an idyllic enclave of architect-designed homes just 12 miles north of downtown Dallas — features spacious living areas, cozy nooks, charming courtyards and the most inviting pool and outdoor living areas.

From Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty: 27 Robledo Drive in Dallas, which stars in a feature story in the Summer 2022 edition of Traditional Home magazine (PRNewswire)

The magazine feature focuses on the homeowners and their designer, Dallas-based Kristin Mullen of Kristin Mullen Designs, who called for a clean aesthetic as a backdrop to the owners' collection of antiques. The magazine's style and design editor, Krissa Rossbund, writes in the story: "Step one was to strip down Italianate features, including elaborate moldings, lavish decoration, and cast stone on the exterior." Rossbund calls out the home's "white walls in a textural finish [that] recall a sense of age matched by decorative appointments" and its elegant kitchen, writing "casement windows from France work as doors in upper cabinets. … Beams add charm on the ceiling and frame the nearby breakfast nook, where a custom banquette offers a cozy spot to look out to the pool. Outlined by old beams and corbels, the breakfast nook glows with natural sunlight that streams through a wall of windows."

A home of remarkable beauty, 27 Robledo Drive features many unique touches, including antique mantels, reclaimed doors and French and Italian stones. Redesigned in 2019-20 by noted Fusch Architects in Dallas, with interior design by Mullen, the 7,973-square-foot home offers four bedrooms, four full baths, a temperature-controlled wine room and a primary suite complete with spacious closets, limestone-floored bath, exercise room and adjacent study.

The aforementioned kitchen features a barrel-vault ceiling, wide island, farm sink, dual dishwashers and a vintage-inspired Ilve range, handmade in Italy.

A rare balance of extreme elegance and absolute ease, "this home is noteworthy both from a design perspective and for its livability," says Eleazer, a fourth-generation Dallasite and unparalleled expert in the area's premier neighborhoods and towns, including Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow, Turtle Creek, Uptown and Downtown. She is representing 27 Robledo Drive in Dallas for $7,995,000. More information and more than 40 high-resolution photos of this exceptional home are at briggsfreeman.com.

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/sales/detail/610-l-599-20097695/27-robledo-drive-central-dfw-dallas-tx-75230

https://www.bhg.com/decorating/decorating-style/traditional/antique-architecture-dallas-home/

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty (PRNewswire)

