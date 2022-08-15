Inpixon Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Achieves 55% Increase in Revenue for Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Versus Same Period Last Year

Conference Call to be Held Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for its 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We continued to show growth during the second quarter despite macroeconomic challenges, illustrated by achieving $4.7 million in revenue for the three months and $10.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a 37% and 55% increase, respectively, when compared to the prior year periods," commented Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "Notably, our revenue growth is shifting to more organic growth, and while we are adding new enterprise organizations to our customer base every quarter, we are also deepening our relationship with our existing customers with add-ons and new integrations after our initial deployment.

"We have designed our solutions and technologies to help organizations create and redefine exceptional workplace experiences that enable smarter, safer and more secure environments, while attaining higher levels of productivity, improved worker and employee satisfaction rates, and a more connected workplace. Due to our marketing and sales activities coupled with third-party recognition and awards, we continue to see top-tier organizations implementing our technologies into their organizations. Additionally, our enterprise apps recently received ISO/IEC certification, confirming our information security policies and processes meet stringent industry best practices and standards. As a result, we believe this and our other certifications will allow us to move through customer engagements and sign new contracts more swiftly.

"Furthermore, we recently joined SAP's partner program where we are able to market our smart factory, smart warehouse, and digital supply chain solutions to SAP's 440,000 customers through the SAP store. We believe this partner program will result in increased demand for our solutions, as well as increased exposure around the world.

"Overall, while we are cognizant of the macroeconomic challenges that may continue to lie ahead, we are focused on increasing efficiencies operationally, while also working to ensure that we continue to meet our growth goals," concluded Mr. Ali.

Financial Results

Revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, were $4.7 million and $10.0 million, respectively, compared to $3.5 million and $6.4 million for the comparable periods in the prior year for an increase of approximately 37% and 55%, respectively. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in Indoor Intelligence sales, including our smart office app and real time location-based technologies as well as the addition of the Industrial IoT product line in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross profit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, was $3.3 million and $7.2 million, respectively, compared to $2.6 million and $4.6 million for the 2021 respective periods, representing an increase of 30% and 55%, respectively. The gross profit margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, was 70% and 72%, compared to 74% and 72% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. This decrease in margin is primarily due to the sales mix during the periods.

Net loss attributable to stockholders of Inpixon for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, was $19.9 million and $31.1 million, respectively, compared to income of $14.8 million and $2.2 million, respectively, for the comparable periods in the prior year. This increase in loss was primarily attributable to non-cash items in the three months ended June 30, 2021 period including the discounted net gain on the Sysorex note and the release of the valuation allowance on the Sysorex note, offset by increased operating expenses in the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, was a loss of $9.9 million and $18.7 million, respectively, compared to a loss of $6.3 million and $11.8 million for the prior year periods, respectively. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss before interest, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization plus adjustments for other income or expense items, non-recurring items and non-cash items including stock-based compensation.

Proforma non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, was a loss of $0.07 per share and $0.13 per share, respectively, compared to a loss of $0.07 per share and $0.14 per share for the prior year periods. Non-GAAP net loss per share is defined as net loss per basic and diluted share adjusted for non-cash items including stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles and one-time charges and other adjustments including loss on the exchange of debt for equity, provision for valuation allowance on notes, and acquisition costs.

Conference Call

Inpixon management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, as well as to review the company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 618409. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2235/46295 or on the company's Investor Relations section of the website, ir.inpixon.com.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call's start via email to inpx@crescendo-ir.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations section of the website (ir.inpixon.com) through August 15, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 22, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 46295.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19, global conflicts, inflation and other global events on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing if needed, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. EBIDTA, Adjusted EBITDA and pro forma net loss per share are non-GAAP measures. Inpixon defines "EBITDA" as net income (loss) before interest, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a metric for which it manages the business, and Inpixon defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA plus adjustments for other income or expense items, non-recurring items and non-cash items. Inpixon defines "pro forma net loss per share" as GAAP net loss per share adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles and one-time charges including loss on the exchange of debt for equity and provision for valuation allowances.

Management provides Adjusted EBITDA and pro forma net loss per share measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in assessing Inpixon's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA or pro forma net loss per share is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and pro forma net loss per share have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered either in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Inpixon's results as reported under GAAP.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table accompanying this press release.

INPIXON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except number of shares and par value data)

















As of



June 30, 2022

December 31,

2021



(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS







Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 65,755

$ 52,480 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $268 and $272, respectively



2,767



3,218 Other receivables



311



321 Inventory, net realizable value



1,581



1,976 Short-term investments



-



43,125 Note receivable



5,967



- Prepaid assets and other current assets



3,463



4,842 Total Current Assets



79,844



105,962













Property and equipment, net



1,348



1,442 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net



1,582



1,736 Software development costs, net



1,647



1,792 Investment in Equity Securities



582



1,838 Long-term investments



2,500



2,500 Intangible assets, net



30,126



33,478 Goodwill



-



7,672 Other assets



217



253 Total Assets

$ 117,846

$ 156,673













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 900

$ 2,414 Accrued liabilities



4,116



10,665 Operating lease obligation, current



600



643 Deferred revenue



3,638



4,805 Short-term debt



1,911



3,490 Acquisition liability



3,486



5,114 Total Current Liabilities



14,651



27,131













Long Term Liabilities











Operating lease obligations, noncurrent



1,022



1,108 Other liabilities, noncurrent



28



28 Acquisition liability, noncurrent



--



220 Total Liabilities



15,701



28,487













Commitments and Contingencies



--



--













Mezzanine Equity











Series 7 Convertible Preferred Stock - 58,750 shares authorized; zero and 49,250

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.



--



44,695 Series 8 Convertible Preferred Stock - 53,197.7234 shares authorized; 53,197.7234

and zero issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively. (Liquidation preference of $53,197,723)



48,158



--













Stockholders' Equity











Preferred Stock - $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;











Series 4 Convertible Preferred Stock - 10,415 shares authorized; 1 issued and 1

outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively;



--



-- Series 5 Convertible Preferred Stock - 12,000 shares authorized; 126 issued and

126 outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.



--



-- Common Stock - $0.001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 155,105,962

and 124,440,924 issued and 155,105,961 and 124,440,923 outstanding as of June

30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.



155



124 Additional paid-in capital



334,436



332,639 Treasury stock, at cost, 1 share



(695)



(695) Accumulated other comprehensive income



598



44 Accumulated deficit



(281,463)



(250,309) Stockholders' Equity Attributable to Inpixon



53,031



81,803













Non-controlling interest



956



1,688













Total Stockholders' Equity



53,987



83,491













Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity

$ 117,846

$ 156,673

INPIXON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except per share data)





























For the Three Months Ended,

For the Six Months



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

























Revenues

$ 4,725

$ 3,453

$ 9,956

$ 6,407 Cost of Revenues



1,396



896



2,782



1,780

























Gross Profit



3,329



2,557



7,174



4,627

























Operating Expenses























Research and development



4,912



3,223



8,997



5,931 Sales and marketing



2,324



2,073



4,600



3,712 General and administrative



6,897



8,828



13,002



17,999 Acquisition related costs



147



535



268



1,005 Impairment of goodwill



7,570



--



7,570



-- Amortization of intangibles



1,369



1,191



2,691



1,693 Total Operating Expenses



23,219



15,850



37,128



30,340

























Loss from Operations



(19,890)



(13,293)



(29,954)



(25,713)

























Other Income (Expense)























Interest income/(expense), net



176



1,555



178



1,206 Loss on exchange of debt for equity



--



--



--



(30) Recovery of valuation allowance on related party loan -

held for sale



--



7,462



--



7,345 Other (expense)/income, net



(879)



125



(771)



511 Gain on related party loan - held for sale



--



49,817



--



49,817 Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities



247



(28,965)



(1,256)



(28,965) Total Other Income (Expense)



(456)



29,994



(1,849)



29,884

























Net Loss (Income), before tax



(20,346)



16,701



(31,803)



4,171 Income tax benefit/(provision)



16



(2,195)



(84)



(2,204) Net (Loss) Income



(20,330)



14,506



(31,887)



1,967

























Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-controlling

Interest



(458)



(253)



(804)



(235)

























Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders of Inpixon

$ (19,872)

$ 14,759

$ (31,083)

$ 2,202 Accretion of Series 7 preferred stock



--



--



(4,555)



-- Accretion of Series 8 Preferred Stock



(6,237)



--



(6,785)



-- Deemed dividend for the modification related to Series

8 Preferred Stock



--



--



(2,627)



-- Deemed contribution for the modification related to

Warrants issued in connection with Series 8 Preferred

Stock



--



--



1,469



-- Amortization premium- modification related to Series 8

Prefered Stock



1,252



--



1,362



--

























Net Loss (Income) Attributable to Common

Stockholders

$ (24,857)

$ 14,759

$ (42,219)

$ 2,202

























Net Loss Per Share - Basic

$ (0.16)

$ 0.13

$ (0.29)

$ 0.02 Net Loss Per Share - Diluted

$ (0.16)

$ 0.13

$ (0.29)

$ 0.02

























Weighted Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



153,519,283



110,040,532



146,052,371



94,577,520 Diluted



153,519,283



110,041,378



146,052,371



94,591,619

























Comprehensive Loss























Net Loss

$ (20,330)

$ 14,506

$ (31,887)

$ 1,967 Unrealized gain on available for sale debt securities



375



--



375



-- Unrealized foreign exchange loss from cumulative

translation adjustments



282



52



180



(619) Comprehensive Loss

$ (19,673)

$ 14,558

$ (31,332)

$ 1,348

INPIXON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

















For the Six Months Ended,



June 30,



2022

2021 (Unaudited) Cash Flows Used In Operating Activities











Net loss

$ (31,887)

$ 1,967 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



650



625 Amortization of intangible assets



3,026



2,007 Amortization of right of use asset



353



370 Stock based compensation



2,274



7,149 Earnout expense valuation benefit



(2,827)



-- Loss on exchange of debt for equity



--



30 Amortization of debt discount



--



224 Amortization of original issued discount



(92)



-- Accrued interest income, related party



--



(1,627) Unrealized gain on note



344



(490) Recovery for valuation allowance held for sale loan



--



(7,345) Gain on settlement of related party promissory note and loan related party receivable



--



(49,817) Deferred income tax



(1)



(4,507) Unrealized loss on equity securities



1,256



28,965 Impairment of goodwill



7,570



-- Other



181



57













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable and other receivables



361



532 Inventory



285



(555) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,357



(319) Other assets



25



203 Accounts payable



(1,498)



(331) Accrued liabilities



542



2,494 Income tax liabilities



(40)



6,711 Deferred revenue



(1,096)



(238) Operating lease obligation



(327)



(364) Other liabilities



--



96 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$ (19,544)

$ (14,163)













Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities











Purchase of property and equipment



(140)



(149) Investment in capitalized software



(306)



(373) Investments in short term investments



--



(2,000) Purchase of convertible note



(5,500)



-- Purchases of treasury bills



--



(63,362) Sales of treasury bills



43,001



28,000 Purchase of Systat licensing agreement



--



(900) Acquisition of Game Your Game



--



184 Acquisition of CXApp



--



(15,186) Acquisition of Visualix



--



(61) Net Cash Provided By (Used in) Investing Activities

$ 37,055

$ (53,847)













Cash From Financing Activities











Net proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and warrants

$ 46,906

$ -- Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants



--



77,853 Net proceeds from promissory note



364



-- Cash paid for redemption of preferred stock series 7



(49,250)



-- Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units



(336)



(1,687) Loans to related party



--



(117) Repayment of CXApp acquisition liability



(1,847)



(137) Repayment of acquisition liability to Nanotron shareholders



--



(467) Repayment of acquisition liability to Locality shareholders



--



(500) Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Financing Activities

$ (4,163)

$ 74,945













Effect of Foreign Exchange Rate on Changes on Cash



(73)



(19)













Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents



13,275



6,916













Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of period



52,480



17,996













Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of period

$ 65,755

$ 24,912

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended, (In thousands)

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















Net loss (income) attributable to common stockholders

(24,857)

14,759

(42,219)

2,202 Adjustments:















Non-recurring one-time charges:















Loss on exchange of debt for equity

-

-

-

30 Provision for valuation allowance on held for sale loan

-

(7,462)

-

(7,345) Gain on related party loan held for sale

-

(49,817)

-

(49,817) Unrealized loss on equity securities

(247)

28,965

1,256

28,965 Acquisition transaction/financing costs

147

535

268

1,005 Earnout compensation expense/(benefit)

-

2,059

(2,827)

2,059 Accretion of series 7 preferred stock

-

-

4,555

- Accretion of series 8 preferred stock

6,237

-

6,785

- Deemed dividend for the modification related to Series 8 Preferred

Stock

-

-

2,627

- Deemed contribution for the modification related to warrants issued

in connection with Series 8 Preferred Stock

-

-

(1,469)

- Amortization premium- modification related to Series 8 Preferred

Stock

(1,252)

-

(1,362)

- Professional service fees

-

422

8

771 Impairment of goodwill

7,570

-

7,570

- Unrealized losses/(gains) on notes, loans, investments

35

(128)

124

(491) Stock-based compensation – compensation and related benefits

741

2,053

2,274

7,149 Severance costs

10

-

121

- Interest (income)/expense, net

(176)

(1,555)

(178)

(1,206) Income tax benefit/(provision)

(16)

2,195

84

2,204 Depreciation and amortization

1,870

1,695

3,676

2,638 Adjusted EBITDA

(9,938)

(6,279)

$ (18,707)

$ (11,836)







-





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended, (In thousands, except share data)

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















Net loss (income) attributable to common stockholders

(24,857)

14,759

$ (42,219)

$ 2,202 Adjustments:















Non-recurring one-time charges:















Loss on exchange of debt for equity

-

-

-

30 Provision for valuation allowance on held for sale loan

-

(7,462)

-

(7,345) Gain on related party loan held for sale

-

(49,817)

-

(49,817) Unrealized loss on equity securities

(247)

28,965

1,256

28,965 Acquisition transaction/financing costs

147

535

268

1,005 Earnout compensation expense/(benefit)

-

2,059

(2,827)

2,059 Accretion of series 7 preferred stock

-

-

4,555

- Accretion of series 8 preferred stock

6,237

-

6,785

- Deemed dividend for the modification related to Series 8 Preferred

Stock

-

-

2,627

- Deemed contribution for the modification related to warrants issued

in connection with Series 8 Preferred Stock

-

-

(1,469)

- Amortization premium- modification related to Series 8 Preferred

Stock

(1,252)

-

(1,362)

- Professional service fees

-

422

8

771 Impairment of goodwill

7,570

-

7,570

- Unrealized losses/(gains) on notes, loans, investments

35

(128)

124

(491) Stock-based compensation – compensation and related benefits

741

2,053

2,274

7,149 Severance costs

10

-

121

- Amortization of intangibles

1,537

1,361

3,026

2,011 Proforma non-GAAP net loss

(10,079)

(7,253)

(19,263)

(13,461) Proforma non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share

$ (0.07)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.14)

















Weighted average basic and diluted common shares outstanding

153,519,283

110,040,532

146,052,371

94,577,520

