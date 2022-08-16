Celebree School Announces Re-brand of Hot Spots Extended Care Program - Now Caliday Before & After School Care

Leadership Team Self-Reflects on Vision & Mission, Moves Forward with Re-Brand for Non-Profit Before and After School Care

LUTHERVILLE, Md., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education has announced the re-brand of its non-profit before and after care program formerly known as Hot Spots Extended Care Program. Now called Caliday Before and After School Care, the program serves 44 elementary schools across Baltimore, Carroll, and Harford counties and will fall under the umbrella of Caliday School Age Programs, which also includes summer camp and other school age endeavors.

Through self-reflection after these past few years, the team established that they needed to update a few key aspects of the business to re-focus themselves on the whole child. To benefit the children that attend Caliday programs, they have improved operational procedures, elevated training practices for their staff, and revitalized the in-program philanthropic aspect of the non-profit company. The first major change that the Caliday team made was their vision and mission for the company.

Vision: We are the leader in 21 st century developmental experiences for children in their journey to become global citizens. We have a fun and engaging team culture with a focus on constant and never-ending growth and innovation. We are creating significant philanthropic partnerships that benefit our communities.





Mission: We are committed to inspiring children in new, fun, and engaging experiences so they can explore and pursue their passions. We create safe and trusted spaces to enhance the lives of children, families, team members, and communities.

"With all of the changes going on in the world, we decided it was time to self-reflect to ensure we were transforming our school age programs to fit the ever-changing wants and needs of our schools, children, and families," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School, who started the extended care program in 2009. "To accompany our new vision and mission, we believed it was only fitting to give our programs a re-brand as well. We wanted to go back to our roots and what we do best – providing a beautiful day for the families we serve. Cali has Latin origins meaning 'beautiful' or 'lovely,' and that is exactly what we want everyone to experience when they start and end their day with Caliday."

This non-profit program originated within the structure of Celebree School as an external provider to students in the community with a goal of promoting academic achievements by extending learning outside of the classroom and strengthening school-community relationships. The team behind the program all have extensive experience in childhood development and a constant drive to make a difference in children's emotional and intellectual growth.

About Caliday School Age Programs

Caliday School Age Programs is a not-for-profit organization that seeks to promote academic achievement by extending learning outside of the classroom and strengthening school-community relationships. The programs aid students in the application of skills learned during the traditional educational day through hands-on learning experiences and digital learning tools.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

