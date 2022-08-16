Empire Capital and New Zealand-based Sanem Digital Launching 'Round Up App" An Innovative Investment Entry Point Into Crypto From Cash

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Capital, a prominent virtual currency, and Sanem Digital, a innovative technology developer, have partnered with the launch of Round Up App (RUA), a proprietary platform as an access point for new users to enter the decentralized world of currency.

RUA applies open banking technology allowing rounded up transactions to be swept into crypto investments on users pre-configured cadence. Transactions will be rounded up to the nearest dollar, five dollars, or ten dollars, as configured by the user, and the difference between the transaction amount and the rounded up value will be converted into a crypto currency investment. The product is a solution that provides easy access to its ecosystem in order to bridge the gap between digital and traditional finance. RUA acts as a shortcut to invest in crypto and will be a welcome safe entry point for crypto novices. The aim is to normalize and proliferate investment in cryptocurrency. As an example, if a purchase of $2.80 were made for a cup of coffee, the APP would round-up the purchase to $3.00, and the remaining $.20 would be invested into crypto.

"The timing for launching an APP like this couldn't be more perfect," says Director of Sanem Digital, Michael Moran. "Consumers buying crypto for the first time will be investing in a current market value that will begin to rise again, those consumers stand to benefit significantly. Providing an easy, safe and secure entry point for consumers to passively invest in crypto is what we are all about."

The user-friendly APP offers other investment features such as one-off transactions within preconfigured limits. A "pay-day" recurring schedule allows a user to invest a one-off sum the APP's dashboard shows the benefits of making regular payments and tracking the investment process.

RUA will be available in the Apple iOS and Android stores.

About Empire Capital

Empire Capital is a leader in virtual currency conversion combining treasury funds with angel funds to invest in traditional finance startups, private sales, IPOs, etc. Empire Capital provides investors with accessibility, experience and knowledge within the cryptocurrency space.

About Sanem Digital

Sanem Digital delivers world-class business solutions that are all about making our customers' lives easier. Sanem Digital's portfolio of products and brands support finance, Human Resources, Wellbeing programmes, travel and cutting edge workflow technology solutions. Sanem Digital currently has operations in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the USA.

