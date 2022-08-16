Global Pre-Registration of Bless Global Begins

First AAA GameFi MMORPG: THE NEXT CHAPTER

Tigon Mobile P2E Game Bless Global Pre-Registration Begins — "Expanding the P2E Ecosystem"

Introducing P2E into the Bless IP, announcing a new AAA GameFi MMORPG

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of Longtu Korea, revealed its latest entry to the Bless franchise — Bless Global, the world's first AAA GameFi MMORPG that combines the Bless IP with P2E (Play to Earn) mechanisms. The pre-registration event of Bless Global begins on August 12, 2022. Players can visit the pre-registration page (http://bless.tigonmobile.com/) or follow the official Twitter of Bless Global to join the event.

Published by Tigon Mobile, the subsidiary of the Korean listed company Longtu Korea, Bless Global will be the company's first AAA attempt in the Web3 world.

Longtu Korea is said to have several AAA games for future releases. The company's signature titles, Sword and Magic and Yulgang Mobile, have received the love and support of over 10 million users worldwide. As a game publisher, Longtu Korea has been servicing more than 200 million users over the past decade.

Since its launch, the GameFi title Yulgang Global published by Longtu Korea has been well-received by over 5 million users. Bless Global, the company's latest title to be published, far exceeds Yulgang Global in terms of development scale and economic model. Therefore, the game is expected to serve a larger player base.

To bring a seamless Web3 experience to game users, PocketBuff, the collaboration effort between Tigon Mobile and Game Space, will be the platform to support NFT transactions of Bless Global.

The original PC game Bless, a medieval fantasy MMORPG developed by Neowiz, has received unanimous media accolades for its stunning visual presentation since the launch. Powered by UE4, Bless Unleashed, the 2021 remake of the original Bless by Neowiz, became another global hit on major platforms.

The original Bless has also gained widespread recognition in Asia. Longtu Game, the parent company of Longtu Korea, is the developer and publisher of Bless: Ember Storm, a newly released mobile game based on the Bless IP. Since its launch on Sept. 23, 2021, the game has ranked No.12 among the top grossing games in App Store.

Optimized for mobile devices, Bless Global also inherits the lore and story of the original Bless on PC. This medieval fantasy game perfectly illustrates a breathing magic world through the combination of grand stories and console-level graphics. The game features responsive battle feedback and an unfettered mobile combat experience, bringing an immersive and epic adventure to all players!

Aside from battles, players can mine in-game resources through the game's P2E system and trade them with other players on the platform.

According to a spokesperson from Tigon Mobile, Bless Global will be launched on multiple platforms, including mobile and PC, to ensure accessibility and continuous enjoyment for all users. As far as the P2E system is concerned, Tigon Mobile says they are dedicated to expanding the platform's ecosystem and further integrating the game's features into the platform.

Bless Global is now available for pre-registration. If you want to know more about the game, please visit the official website (http://bless.tigonmobile.com/) for more details.

