ESSEX, Conn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highclere Castle Gin is proud to announce a partnership with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT), appointing QCT as their official charity partner. Highclere Castle Gin will work in tandem with QCT to support young leaders throughout the Commonwealth with flexible funding, practical tools and support, and a vibrant network to help them transform their communities.

Highclere Castle Gin Announces Partnership to Support Young Leaders with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust

To honor the Platinum Jubilee year, and to kickstart this campaign, Highclere Castle Gin will donate a portion of bottle proceeds sold globally during the month of August to QCT. QCT aims for a world where youth-led projects receive increased support and investment, putting young leaders at the center of decision making so that they can affect positive change for themselves, and their wider communities.

Highclere Castle Gin launched in 2019 and quickly spread throughout the US, UK and Europe, with e-commerce serving 40 US states and 27 EU countries. The brand is featured in many of the world's most exclusive restaurants and hotels and has garnered 68 international awards for flavor & design, with multiple 96+ score ratings. QCT was launched in 2018 with Her Majesty The Queen's patronage and has successfully funded projects in over 31 countries.

Highclere Castle Spirits, an Anglo-American company with roots from the globally recognized Highclere Castle, was formed in partnership with the Earl & Countess of Carnarvon – global tastemakers and NY Times bestsellers who own and live in the castle – along with American spirits entrepreneur, Adam von Gootkin, whose family history in distilling spirits goes back to the 1800s. Highclere Castle is one of the most famous British country homes, serving as the site of the Emmy Award winning television series, and motion pictures, "Downton Abbey".

"We have been looking for the right charity partner and QCT has a powerful vision, along with prudent financial management and a great team. Both Highclere Castle and Highclere Castle Gin support many charities in the UK & the US, and QCT fits squarely with our mission of positivity. I am particularly excited to offer support to young, budding entrepreneurs, who very much are the reality coders of tomorrow," said Adam von Gootkin, Co-Founder and CEO of Highclere Castle Spirits.

Highclere Castle Spirits and QCT will be partnering on events in London and New York City in the months ahead to bring awareness to this special cause and contribute wherever possible to this very special mission.

About The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT)

QCT launched on April 21, 2018, in recognition of Her Majesty The Queen's lifetime of service to others and her love for the Commonwealth and its young people. The Commonwealth is a global family of 56 countries, home to 2.4 billion people, of which 60% are under the age of 30. We put young Commonwealth leaders at the center of everything we do, and provide their organizations with flexible funding, practical tools and support, and a vibrant network to help them transform their communities, across the areas of agriculture & food, education & employability, environment, health, and inclusion. Less than 0.1% of international aid goes to leaders like them, the ones most affected by the challenges and with solutions that work. Their collective potential is enormous. With your support, we can unlock it. To learn more about the QCT, please visit, https://www.queenscommonwealthtrust.org.

About Highclere Castle Spirits Company

Highclere Castle Spirits was formed in 2017 with a goal to produce the finest gin in the world. Using botanicals grown on the Highclere Castle estate, the super-premium gin was created to celebrate Highclere's reputation for entertaining, it's commitment to agriculture, and to honor its storied traditions. The recipe was crafted over the course of two years together with the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, the owners of Highclere Castle who manage the gardens and the estate along with American spirits entrepreneur, Adam von Gootkin. Highclere Castle Gin has won 68 prestigious international awards since launched in 2019. The company is focused on delivering The Perfect Gin to consumers with the goal to become the most awarded gin in the world. To buy a bottle, learn more or discover our favorite cocktail recipes, visit www.HighclereCastleGin.com.

About Highclere Castle

Highclere Castle is a 5,000-acre estate in Hampshire, England and has been the country seat of the Earl of Carnarvon since 1679. One of the world's most famous homes, it rose to international fame as the main filming location for the Emmy award-winning period drama, Downton Abbey, and the motion picture with the sequel released in March 2022. [Has it been released already?]

Through the centuries Highclere Castle has hosted royalty, celebrities, statesmen and prominent artists and Lord and Lady Carnarvon continue to do so today. Having served gin at the castle to welcome guests for over 100 years, Highclere Castle Gin was created using botanicals from the Victorian gardens to liquify the "true spirit" of Highclere Castle and share it with the world. Highclere Castle has been renowned for its entertaining and house parties featuring gin cocktails through the years.

The 5th Earl sponsored and accompanied archaeologist Howard Carter for the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun in 1922 and Highclere currently hosts an educational museum exhibit around the discovery. Highclere Castle hosts more than 135,000 visitors annually. The current Lady Carnarvon has released multiple New York Times Bestsellers, including At Home: Entertaining at the Real Downton Abbey and her recent book just released, "Seasons at Highclere". To learn more about Highclere Castle, please visit, www.highclerecastle.co.uk.

