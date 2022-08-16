Living Security Receives Prestigious Ranking on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security, the leader in Human Risk Management, is proud to announce its joining the list for the first time as No. 1263 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"While this selection to the Inc. 5000 list solidifies our status among the fastest-growing companies, our growth at Living Security is far from over," said Ashley Rose, Co-founder and CEO. "With the recent launch of our new human risk management platform, Unify Insights, we're pioneering an entire new category in cybersecurity that puts the focus on quantifying employees' risk and changing their behaviors to reduce organizational risk levels. We'll continue to expand, hiring the best and brightest talent and investing in new emerging technologies to ensure that rapid growth continues into the future."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

More than 200 enterprises including Amerisourcebergen, MasterCard, Verizon, and Target, rely on Living Security to drive improvement in their infosec programs and organizational security cultures. Living Security's Human Risk Management platform engages each employee with innovative and relevant context and content, while simultaneously providing the ability for leadership to identify, report on, and directly mitigate the risk brought on by human behavior.

The company has raised more than $25M in capital for growth and innovation in just five years. Living Security was also recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Security Awareness and Training Solutions, Q1 2022.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

For more information on Living Security and its award-winning human risk management solutions, visit www.livingsecurity.com.

Living Security's mission is to transform human risk to drive dramatic improvement in human behaviors, organizational security culture, and infosec program effectiveness. With our Human Risk Management platform, Living Security engages each employee with innovative and relevant context and content, while simultaneously providing the ability for leadership to identify, report on and directly mitigate the risk brought on by human behavior. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

