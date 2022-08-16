MICHAEL J. ANDERSEN JOINS CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Financial Group ("Choice" or the "Company") announced today that Michael J. Andersen joined its team as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Andersen joins the Company with over 37 years of experience in the insurance industry, having held key executive and operational leadership roles, including 20 years as a partner at William Gallagher Associates, and most recently as the President of AssuredPartners' New Jersey-based lawyer's practice and wholesale operations. His expertise lies in both managing large, regional accounts and serving the P&C, Employee Benefits, and Risk Management needs of middle market companies in the tech, biotech, financial services, healthcare, and energy sectors.

Andersen will provide leadership and oversight to all agency operations and be a member of the executive team. He will concentrate on accelerating the Company's organic growth and integrating new partner agencies as Choice expands. "Michael is a seasoned and trusted leader, and I am confident in his capacity to help advance the Company's initiatives and realize our long-term goals. He fits very well with our team and culture, and given his impressive track record of achievement, we believe he is the right person to lead our operations," said Bob Hilb, CEO of Choice.

"We are thrilled to have Michael join as President and COO," said Sean Eagle, Partner at Northlane Capital Partners. "His experience in the insurance industry and background as a successful operating executive will be extremely helpful as the Choice platform grows."

"The opportunity to join Choice is an honor, and I am very excited to be on the team. Given the talented and dedicated team members, the focus to provide top-tier service to our clients and our strong growth trajectory, I am extremely confident in our future success ahead," commented Andersen.

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 18 offices in eight states.

