Rinat Akhmetov Foundation's Museum of Civilian Voices Offers Resources on Ukrainian Experiences Throughout the Invasion by Russia

KYIV, Ukraine, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rinat Akhmetov Foundation's Museum of Civilian Voices, the largest collection of firsthand accounts from Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression, offers all resources from archive. The Museum has collected over 30,000 firsthand stories that share the impact of the invasion through interviews, pictures, and videos. The Museum is now sharing such resources and stories with anyone researching the war, documenting the tragedies, reporting on the circumstances, and wanting to learn about the personal impacts of the invasion.

The Foundation became the holder of thousands of stories from Donbas civilians in 2014 after the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation deployed the "Here to Help" Humanitarian Centre, which helped millions of Ukrainians. The Museum's mission is to collect, organize, and share the stories of Ukrainian civilians with those who seek to better understand life under war conditions and those looking to foster a better future.

Natalya Yemchenko, SCM Group Director of Public Relations and Communications and Member of the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation Supervisory Board stated, "We are proud to share the voices of those affected by war at the hand of Russia and to maintain our distinct and cultural voice as Ukrainians. It is important to share the firsthand experience and the harrowing stories of our brave people."

"We must remember the stories, the tragedies, and the heinous acts committed on our land, not just the statistics reported. The testimonies housed by the Museum of Civilian Voices are important in maintaining the identity of the people affected and in maintaining the truth about what happened to Ukrainians. These stories live here, without censorship, the way they should be told," said Oleksii Sukhanov, Ambassador of the Museum of Civilian Voices, Ukrainian journalist, and host of the social talk show "Ukraine Speaks."

The Rinat Akhmetov Foundation has provided relief and life-saving resources to the most vulnerable Ukrainians during the invasion. The Foundation is Ukraine's biggest private charity. Today, the Foundation implements three large-scale programs: Rinat Akhmetov - Saving Lives, Rinat Akhmetov – Here to Help, and Rinat Akhmetov for Children.

