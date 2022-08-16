STANDIGM WINS GOLD AND BRONZE STEVIE® AWARDS IN 2022 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®

Winners to Be Celebrated During Event in London on 15 October

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standigm was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Pharmaceutical category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Computer Software category in The 19th Annual International Business Awards® today.

(PRNewswire)

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' achievements in social media and thought leadership.

Standigm won Gold in the Pharmaceuticals category for Medium-Size Companies.

In recognizing Standigm, judges said, "One of the key [jobs] of a Pharma company is to ease the pains of patients through new drug discovery. Standigm has woven together a novel process to do it faster, and your partners' comments, like 'we are very satisfied with the results of our collaboration with Standigm,' sums it all up. First Rate Work!"

Standigm also won Bronze in the Computer Software category for Medium-Size Companies.

Judges recognized the impact Standigm's work is having in the treatment of diseases, saying, "You have built a compelling product by using emerging technologies that can have a positive impact on people's lives," calling Standigm, "a great innovation for healthcare."

"We're thrilled that we're able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About Standigm

Standigm is a workflow AI-driven drug discovery company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and subsidiarized in Cambridge, U.K. Standigm has proprietary AI platforms encompassing novel target identification to compound design, to generate commercially valuable drug pipelines. Founded in 2015, Standigm has established an early-stage drug discovery workflow AI to generate multiple first-in-class compounds within average seven months. Pursuing full-stack, AI-driven industrializing drug discovery, Standigm has achieved the automation of molecular design workflow, and the automation effort has been expanding to the whole drug discovery process on the basis of Standigm AI platforms, including Standigm ASK™ for novel target discovery and Standigm BEST™ for novel compound generation. Learn more at http://www.standigm.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

Katie Morales , PRforStandigm@Bospar.com Contact:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Standigm