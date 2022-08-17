Experience the JUVÉDERM® Difference with Allergan Aesthetics

Allē Double Point Promotion Encourages Consumers to See the JUVÉDERM® Difference

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), invites consumers to experience the JUVÉDERM® difference. The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers is the number one selling collection of dermal fillers on the market and offers the largest portfolio of fillers specifically designed for different areas of the face to address key patient concerns, enabling a customized treatment approach.1 Injectable dermal fillers are highly sought-after treatments among consumers who are looking to address key signs of aging or to simply accentuate what is already naturally theirs.

Right now, consumers can earn double points in Allē, Allergan Aesthetics' loyalty rewards program, when treated with two or three syringes from the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers during the same visit. Allē points can be redeemed for future Allē-eligible treatments or products. The promotion runs through Friday, September 30, 2022. Allē members can also use the Allē Flash program to determine if they are eligible for additional savings.

"We estimate that in the U.S., 20 million consumers are interested in receiving treatment with a dermal filler in the next two years.2 We help support and grow the filler market while ensuring that all consumers who are interested in talking to their specialist about treatment with the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers have access to education and the product. Recently, we launched a YouTube channel to provide deeper patient education and it has more than five million views since launch," said Carrie Strom, Global President Allergan Aesthetics. "The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers is the number one chosen dermal filler collection in the U.S. and approved for all skin tones.1, 3-5 We are excited to share our passion for the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers with consumers through this limited time offer. We invite them to talk to their specialist and experience the JUVÉDERM® difference for themselves."

The JUVÉDERM® difference is achieved with a wide range of minimally invasive treatment options that provides instant results that are long-lasting and natural-looking.6-12 Additionally, the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers' VYCROSS® technology is the number one chosen dermal filler technology worldwide.1 As the number one chosen dermal filler collection worldwide, JUVÉDERM® boasts the top chosen fillers for cheeks (JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC), lower face wrinkles and folds (JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC), lips (JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC and JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC), and perioral lines (JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC).1

"I use the full JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers to achieve optimal aesthetic outcomes for my patients," said Dr. Deborah Sherman, board certified, fellowship trained ophthalmic plastic surgeon and master injector. "As one of the longest standing filler manufacturers in the industry, it's a brand I trust due to the years of clinical studies and safety data available to help me feel confident in the product I'm offering to my patients. Even the JUVÉDERM® syringe itself is innovative – it's the first and only certified ergonomic syringe that helps minimize hand fatigue so I can comfortably treat patients all day long. JUVÉDERM® enables me to offer my patients a suite of premium products that deliver smooth, natural-looking, and long-lasting results6-12 so my patients keep coming back time and again."

About the JUVÉDERM® Double Points Promotion

Consumers can experience the JUVÉDERM® difference while earning double points in Allē towards a future JUVÉDERM® or other Allē eligible treatment when treated with two or three syringes from the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers during the same visit through Friday, September 30, 2022. Consumers who take the challenge and experience the JUVÉDERM® difference will be treated with products that are:

Long-Lasting: JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC are the longest-lasting dermal fillers FDA approved to treat moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds. 7,8 Plus, with optimal treatment, JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC can last up to two years in the cheeks, two times longer than any other hyaluronic acid (HA) cheek filler. 13-15

Natural Looking and Feeling: Specific to lip treatment, both JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC provide natural-looking and natural-feeling results. 6, 10

Instant Results: The full collection of JUVÉDERM ® Fillers offers immediate results, from lips and lines to cheeks and chin. 6-12

Minimally Invasive: Every HA filler product in the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers is FDA approved to be safe and effective. HA is a naturally occurring substance that delivers volume to the skin. JUVÉDERM® is a non-surgical option that contains a modified form of HA.

Consumers are encouraged to enroll in Allē to unlock access to the current promotion, subject to applicable program terms and conditions. Allē is the first and only loyalty program in the aesthetics market to also offer consumers the ability to earn points on over 40 non-Allergan Aesthetics treatments and brands. To learn more about Allē, visit Alle.com.

For more information on the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers, visit Juvéderm.com, follow @JUVÉDERM on Instagram and subscribe to the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers channel on YouTube.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

JUVÉDERM® Injectable Gel Fillers Important Information

APPROVED USES

JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC injectable gel is for deep injection in the cheek area to correct age-related volume loss and for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLUX™ XC injectable gel is for deep injection to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline definition in adults over the age of 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC, JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC, and JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gels are for injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC injectable gel is for adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gel is also for injection into the lips and perioral area for lip augmentation in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC injectable gel is indicated for injection into the lips for lip augmentation and correction of perioral lines, and for injection into the undereye hollows to improve the appearance of undereye hollows in adults over the age of 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Are there any reasons why I should not receive any JUVÉDERM® formulation?

Do not use these products if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), or if you are allergic to lidocaine or the Gram-positive bacterial proteins used in these products, or if you have had previous allergic reactions to hyaluronic acid fillers.

What warnings should my doctor advise me about?

One of the risks with using dermal fillers is the unintentional injection into a blood vessel. The chances of this happening are very small, but if it does happen, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. Most of these events are irreversible.

The use of dermal fillers where skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infections are present should be postponed, as this may delay healing or make skin problems worse.

The effectiveness of removal of any dermal filler has not been studied.

What precautions should my doctor advise me about?

® VOLBELLA ® XC should only be injected into undereye hollows by doctors who have completed the necessary training for this treatment area. To find a doctor, visit Juvederm.com/find-a-specialist . Doctors who complete the training will be listed with a symbol JUVÉDERMVOLBELLAXC should only be injected into undereye hollows by doctors who have completed the necessary training for this treatment area. To find a doctor, visit. Doctors who complete the training will be listed with a symbol

The safety of these products for use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding has not been studied

The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 35 years or over 65 years for cheek augmentation, or under 22 years and over 80 years for chin augmentation. The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC, JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 22 years, and the safety of JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC has not been studied in patients under 18 years

The safety and effectiveness of treatment with JUVÉDERM ® products in anatomical regions outside of their approved uses have not been established in clinical studies

If you have a history of excessive scarring (thick, hard scars) or pigmentation disorders, treatment in these patients has not been studied and may result in additional scars or changes in pigmentation

If you are planning other procedures including laser treatments or a chemical peel, there is a possible risk of inflammation at the treatment site if these procedures are performed closely before or after JUVÉDERM ® injectable gel treatment

Tell your doctor if you are on therapy used to reduce your body's natural defense system (such as steroids, chemotherapy, and medicines to treat autoimmune diseases, HIV, and AIDs), as these may increase your risk of infection; and medications that can prolong bleeding (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners), as these may result in increased bruising or bleeding at the injection site

Minimize strenuous exercise, exposure to extensive sun or heat, and alcoholic beverages within the first 24 hours following treatment, as these may cause temporary redness, swelling, and/or itching at the injection site

JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC was not studied in patients with significant loose skin of the chin, neck, or jaw

The effect of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied

Patients who experience skin injury near the site of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection may be at a higher risk for adverse events

Tell your doctor if you have already been injected with dermal fillers in the same area as the one(s) you are about to be treated for. This information helps your doctor decide when and whether you should get treatment

What are possible side effects of treatment?

The most commonly reported side effects with JUVÉDERM® injectable gels were redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching. For JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC, dryness was also reported.

These side effects are consistent with other facial injection procedures, and most will resolve with time. Your doctor may choose to treat side effects persisting over 30 days with antibiotics, steroids, or hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid).

As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect with any product in the JUVÉDERM® Collection, please call the Allergan® Product Support Department at 1‑877‑345‑5372. Please also visit Juvederm.com or talk to your doctor for more information.

Products in the JUVÉDERM® Collection are available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

