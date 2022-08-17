Pyx Health Ranks in Top 25% of Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Pyx Health is No. 1160 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list ranks the top successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. In its first year of eligibility, Pyx Health is also ranked No. 62 nationally and No. 4 in Arizona for health services, and No. 1 for growth overall in Tucson, Ariz., the location of its headquarters. The Inc. 5000 recognition puts Pyx Health in the top 0.07% of all privately-owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth.

Pyx Health Logo (PRNewswire)

"In order to support our rapid expansion, maintaining our culture and staying true to our mission is critical for us."

Pyx Health leads the health care and technology industries as the first and only proven solution to address loneliness and improve health outcomes at scale. From 2018 through 2021, the company increased revenues by 556%, more than double the median of 230% for the entire Inc. 5000 list.

"Loneliness is a pervasive and deadly problem, affecting more than 60% of our population," said Pyx Health founder and CEO, Cindy Jordan . "Our exponential growth is fueled by a health care industry that is demanding a solution for loneliness and our ability to provide measurable, inimitable results and impact for our clients."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"In order to support our rapid expansion, maintaining our culture and staying true to our mission is critical for us," said Jordan. "Our culture enhances our ability to attract and retain talent, allows us to scale quickly, supports product innovation, and ensures our clients' success. Together, we're making the world less lonely."

Founded in 2017, Pyx Health now works with nearly 50 health plans nationally to reduce loneliness and social isolation and its health impacts for millions of people. In addition to the Inc. 5000 listing, Pyx Health achieved recertification as a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. Jordan is also currently a finalist for Phoenix Business Journal's 2022 Health Care Heroes in the Innovator category.

More about Pyx Health

Pyx Health offers the first loneliness and social isolation technology focused on helping the most vulnerable populations. Combining a digital platform with a Compassionate Support Center and timely human interventions, Pyx Health provides members and health insurance plans an innovative, scalable solution that effectively addresses the nation's critical loneliness epidemic. Pyx Health is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. More information is available at https://www.pyxhealth.com . Because no one gets better alone.™

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pyx Health