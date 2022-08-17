Shhhh…The Secret's Out: 'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Teams Up with Glad for Most Shocking Torture Test Yet

See what happens when unsuspecting potential homebuyers tour their dream home and experience the odor-eliminating technology of Glad® with Clorox™

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glad teamed up with real-estate agent and interior design specialist, Amanza Smith, from the hit TV show, Selling Sunset, to showcase Glad ForceFlexPlus with Clorox's odor eliminating technology as potential homebuyers unknowingly toured a dream home that was secretly filled with hidden bags of trash.

Glad Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Glad Products Company) (PRNewswire)

With the threat of the housing market cooling off, home sellers need to pull out all the stops to make their house desirable and keep buyers interested, including being keenly aware of the smell of their homes. According to a recent survey*, 93% of potential homeowners say the smell of a house is important when considering purchasing a home. In fact, the number one quality that would deter a potential homebuyer is bad odor or smell (46%). A whopping 64% of respondents report a bad odor or smell would make them decrease their final offer while over a third (43%) of potential homebuyers would walk away from their dream home if it smelled bad.

While most competitor bags only mask the smell of trash, Glad ForceFlexPlus with Clorox trash bags use innovative odor-eliminating technology to help eliminate food and bacterial odors to keep trash under control while helping to keep homes smelling clean and fresh, all without sacrificing strength and performance.

"One of the most important tips I share with people who are looking to sell their home is to make sure the home smells nice, as there are few things that will deter a possible buyer more than an unpleasant smell," said Amanza Smith. "If the odor-eliminating technology in Glad ForceFlexPlus with Clorox trash bags are good enough for this Glad Torture Test, people can confidently rely on them in their daily lives to help eliminate pesky food and bacterial odors to help keep their home smelling as good as new."

With Amanza Smith's successful career in real estate, she understands the importance of making sure a home smells clean and fresh to ensure a successful open house. To prove how well the bags work, Glad conducted a "Torture Test," in which prospective home buyers were given an opportunity to tour their potential dream home. What they didn't know was there were trash-filled bags hidden all over the house: under covers in the bedroom, behind the curtains, cabinets in the kitchen, the bathroom and more! Those on the tour were in for a surprise when they realized that Smith was hiding behind the scenes, waiting to see if the potential buyers could smell the offensive trash odors. Watch here to see the shock of the potential buyers when Amanza reveals the hidden bags and that there were no trash odors.

"At Glad, we have always looked for fun ways that prove how effective our products are, and how something like a choice of trash bag can make a difference in your home. We know that many people use scented bags that simply mask stinky garbage, sometimes creating a worse smell than the garbage alone," said Carrie Rathod, Sr. Director of Marketing for Glad. "Selling a house is high stakes! Through our Torture Test with Amanza Smith, we were able to show people that Glad with Clorox bags help eliminate food and bacterial odors to help keep a home feeling clean and fresh. There was definitely some shock value alongside education as we showed potential homeowners how something as simple as a Glad with Clorox trash bag can improve the entire essence of a home."

Whether putting your house on the market or simply creating a warm and inviting home, Amanza Smith offers these key tips:

Declutter! When staging your home to put on the market or simply making updates to create an inviting atmosphere, less is more.

Fresh paint! A fresh coat of neutral paint is an easy and effective way to enhance the space without breaking the bank!

Keep It Fresh! If the house smells like last night's fish dinner or heavy fragrances, it can be overwhelming. Keep things fresh by using Glad with Clorox trash bags which help to eliminate food and bacterial odors.

Neutral Staging is Everything! An easy way to get your home show ready is to swap out your throw pillows, area rugs and art with neutral updates.

Bring the Outside Area into Focus! If you have an outdoor gathering space, don't forget about it.

The innovative Glad ForceFlexPlus with Clorox Drawstring Trash Bag provides superior strength1 and features 2X leak protection with reinforced bottom and double side seams, all while using less plastic than leading competitors.2 In fact, if everyone in the US chose Glad drawstring bags, 100 million pounds of plastic could be saved from going into landfills every year3. The bag is available in three classic scents including Lemon Fresh Bleach Scent, Eucalyptus and Peppermint, and Mountain Air, and are available for purchase at select retailers nationwide.

To watch the video, read the rest of Amanza's tips and learn more about Glad ForceFlexPlus with Clorox trash bags, visit Glad.com/Amanza and follow along on Instagram for more content. It's better than all good. #ItsAllGlad

*YouGov Plc, June 2022. Online survey of 500 US adults who plan to purchase their next home in the next 12 months

Compared to a standard 13-gallon Glad kitchen bag. Based on IRI data: If existing non-Glad drawstring buyers switch to Glad drawstring bags. Based on IRI data: If existing non-Glad drawstring buyers switch to Glad drawstring bags.

About Glad

The Glad Products Company, the nation's leading household waste solutions company, specializes in kitchen and outdoor trash bags and food protection products. By providing innovative and trusted solutions, Glad aims to reduce waste for people and the planet. Glad is a member of The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) family of brands. For more information, go to Glad.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Blythe

ablythe@currentglobal.com

Shhhh…The Secret’s Out: ‘Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Teams Up with Glad for Most Shocking Torture Test Yet (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Glad Products Company