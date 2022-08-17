ZTO Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

6.2 Billion Parcels Elevated Market Share by 2 pts to 23.0%
$1.8 Billion Adjusted Net Income Grew 38.2% on Price Steadiness and Cost Leverage
SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022[1]. The Company delivered a parcel volume growth of 7.5% and expanded market share by 2 percentage points to 23% despite adverse impact from COVID while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income increased 38.2%[3] to reach RMB 1,758.7 million. Cash generated from operating activities was RMB 3,780.8 million.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Revenues were RMB 8,656.7 million (US$ 1,292.4 million), an increase of 18.2% from RMB 7,325.1million in the same period of 2021.
- Gross profit was RMB 2,202.8 million (US$ 328.9 million), an increase of 31.6% from RMB 1,673.6 million in the same period of 2021.
- Net income was RMB 1,758.7 million (US$ 262.6 million), an increase of 38.2% from RMB 1,272.2 million in the same period of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA[2] was RMB 2,892.0 million (US$ 431.8 million), an increase of 36.0% from RMB 2,125.7 million in the same period of 2021.
- Adjusted net income was RMB 1,758.7 million (US$ 262.6 million), an increase of 38.2% from RMB 1,272.2 million in the same period of 2021.
- Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS" [4]) were RMB 2.23 (US$ 0.33), an increase of 42.9% from RMB1.56 in the same period of 2021.
- Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders[5] were RMB 2.23 (US$ 0.33), an increase of 42.9% from RMB 1.56 in the same period of 2021.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB 3,780.8 million (US$ 564.5 million), compared with RMB 1,932.4 million in the same period of 2021.
Operational Highlights for Second Quarter 2022
- Parcel volume was 6,203 million, an increase of 7.5% from 5,772 million in the same period of 2021.
- Number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 30,900 as of June 30, 2022.
- Number of direct network partners was over 5,800 as of June 30, 2022.
- Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was approximately 11,000 as of June 30, 2022.
- Out of the approximately 11,000 self-owned trucks, over 9,250 were high capacity 15 to 17-meter-long models as of June 30, 2022, compared to approximately 9,200 as of March 31, 2022.
- Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was approximately 3,700 as of June 30, 2022, compared to over 3,650 as of March 31, 2022.
- Number of sorting hubs was 98 as of June 30, 2022, among which 87 are operated by the Company and 11 by the Company's network partners.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as the gain on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.
(3) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as gain on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary in and corresponding tax impact which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.
(4) One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
(5) Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and American depositary diluted shares, respectively.
Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "Despite the COVID resurgence and macro uncertainties in the first half, we delivered a robust set of results gaining in both volume and profit. Our parcel volume reached 6.2 billion, expanding our market share by 2.0 points to 23.0%, and adjusted net income increased by 38.2% to 1.8 billion while we maintained high quality of services and customer satisfaction. Being among the first to resume operations, ZTO capitalized on the growth momentum and accelerated volume growth by leveraging our strong infrastructure and capacity advantages. Our cost initiatives continued to yield results where standardization and digitization is allowing us to optimize economics across the entire network including our network partners' operations."
Mr. Lai added, "While short-term challenges exist in the marketplace, the express delivery industry is resilient with huge potential to expand. As the pandemic prevention becomes routine, we are focused on quality of operations and earnings as we further leverage our core competencies. In the past, we benefited from a better integrated network of sortation centers across the country. Our success for the future depends largely on our ability to reduce the number of sortation and further reach to customers through better linkage with last mile operations to reduce costs and improve timeliness. Our strategies to widen our market share lead and enhance operational excellence are crucial for consistent and profitable growth."
Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "As price competition deescalated, our core express delivery ASP grew 10.5% or 13 cents year-on-year. We continued to gain operating efficiencies and soften the negative impact from rising labor cost and fuel price hike. Our corporate cost structure is lean and healthy where SG&A as percentage of revenue declined 0.1 pts to 5.3%. Cash flow from operating activities increased 95.7% to 3.8 billion. Capital spending outlay was 1.5 billion as we manage the pace of investment according to demand changes."
Ms. Yan added, "For many years, the industry grew tremendously in volume yet suffered from prolonged price decline. This trend was reversed for ZTO for this quarters as we grew volume 9 percentage above industry overage and increase net income 38.2% which is 4 times faster than volume expansion. We intend to stay focused on what we can do to expand volume and earnings while empowering our network partners to improve profitability as well. This will fundamentally ensure sustainability of our entire network for years to come."
Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2022
2021
2022
RMB
%
RMB
US$
%
RMB
%
RMB
US$
%
(in thousands, except percentages)
Express delivery services
6,652,936
90.8
7,931,608
1,184,158
91.6
12,325,745
89.3
15,151,869
2,262,114
91.5
Freight forwarding services
313,553
4.3
329,959
49,262
3.8
806,540
5.8
661,044
98,691
4.0
Sale of accessories
314,131
4.3
349,683
52,206
4.0
574,311
4.2
631,754
94,318
3.8
Others
44,440
0.6
45,427
6,782
0.6
91,001
0.7
116,060
17,328
0.7
Total revenues
7,325,060
100.0
8,656,677
1,292,408
100.0
13,797,597
100.0
16,560,727
2,472,451
100.0
Total Revenues were RMB 8,656.7 million (US$ 1,292.4 million), an increase of 18.2% from RMB7,325.1 million in the same period of 2021. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 18.8% compared to the same period of 2021, as a combined result of a 7.5% increase in parcel volume and a 10.5% increase in parcel unit price. Revenue from freight forwarding services increased by 5.2% compared to the same period of 2021 as cross border e-commerce demand and pricing gradually normalized with pandemic recovery. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisted of sales of thermal paper used for digital waybills' printing, increased by 11.3%. Other revenues were mainly derived from financing services.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2022
2021
2022
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
(in thousands, except percentages)
Line-haul transportation cost
2,763,264
37.7
3,029,904
452,353
35.0
5,297,177
38.4
5,983,896
893,372
36.1
Sorting hub operating cost
1,612,704
22.0
1,891,440
282,384
21.8
3,124,074
22.6
3,771,806
563,115
22.8
Freight forwarding cost
266,229
3.6
307,005
45,835
3.5
702,621
5.1
614,906
91,803
3.7
Cost of accessories sold
98,141
1.3
119,886
17,899
1.4
172,716
1.3
202,789
30,276
1.2
Other costs
911,080
12.6
1,105,620
165,064
12.9
1,730,834
12.5
2,165,029
323,231
13.1
Total cost of revenues
5,651,418
77.2
6,453,855
963,535
74.6
11,027,422
79.9
12,738,426
1,901,797
76.9
Total cost of revenues was RMB 6,453.9 million (US$ 963.5 million), an increase of 14.2% from RMB5,651.4 million in the same period last year.
Line haul transportation cost was RMB 3,029.9 million (US$ 452.4 million), an increase of 9.6% from RMB 2,763.3 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost increased 2.0% given the sharp increase in fuel costs and decrease of parcel volume during Covid resurgence yet offset by continued transportation cost efficiency gain derived mainly from higher mix of high-capacity trailer trucks of our fleet and improved load rate from better route planning. There were approximately 1,100 more self-owned high-capacity vehicles in operation compared to the same period last year.
Sorting hub operating cost was RMB 1,891.4 million (US$ 282.4 million), an increase of 17.3% from RMB 1,612.7 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily consisted of (i) RMB 140.2 million (US$ 20.9 million) increase in labor-associated costs, a net result of wage increases partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvement, and (ii) RMB 105.5 million (US$ 15.8 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs for automation equipment and facility construction. As of June 30, 2022, 431 sets of automated sorting equipment were in service, compared to 361 sets as of June 30, 2021.
Cost of accessories sold was RMB 119.9 million (US$ 17.9 million), increased 22.2% compared with RMB98.1 million in the same period last year. The increase included uniform costs for dress code standardization which helps enhance brand image.
Other costs were RMB 1,105.6 million (US$ 165.1 million), an increase of 21.4% from RMB 911.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was mainly consisted of (i) RMB 62.8 million (US$ 9.4 million) in costs expanding last mile business, (ii) RMB 51.8 million (US$ 7.7 million) in information technology and related costs, and (iii) RMB 44.5 million (US$ 6.6 million) in costs serving enterprise customers.
Gross Profit was RMB 2,202.8 million (US$ 328.9 million), increased 31.6% from RMB1,673.6 million in the same period last year as a result of driven by both volume and ASP increase plus a stable cost structure. Gross margin rate improved to 25.4% from 22.8% for the same period last year.
Total Operating Expenses were RMB 217.3 million (US$ 32.4 million), compared to RMB 218.0 million in the same period last year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 456.9 million (US$ 68.2 million), increased by 16.0% from RMB 394.0 million in the same period last year, mainly from increases of compensation and benefits.
Other operating income, net was RMB 239.6 million (US$ 35.8 million), compared to RMB 176.0 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) government subsidies and tax rebates of RMB 145.8 million (US$ 21.8 million), and (ii) RMB 56.6 million (US$ 8.4 million) of VAT super deduction.
Income from operations was RMB 1,985.5 million (US$ 296.4 million), an increase of 36.4% from RMB 1,455.7 million for the same period last year. Operating margin rate increased to 22.9% from 19.9% in the same period last year.
Interest income was RMB 118.5 million (US$ 17.7 million), compared with RMB 102.4 million in the same period last year.
Interest expenses was RMB 23.1 million (US$ 3.4 million), compared with RMB 33.8 million in the same period last year.
Net income was RMB 1,758.7 million (US$ 262.6 million), which increased by 38.2% from RMB 1,272.2 million in the same period.
Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB 2.23 (US$ 0.33), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB1.56 in the same period last year.
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB 2.23 (US$ 0.33), compared with RMB1.56 in the same period last year.
Adjusted net income was RMB 1,758.7 million (US$ 262.6 million), compared with RMB 1,272.2 million during the same period last year.
EBITDA[1] was RMB 2,892.0 million (US$ 431.8 million), compared with RMB 2,125.7 million in the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 2,892.0 million (US$ 431.8 million), compared to RMB 2,125.7 million in the same period last year.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB 3,780.8 million (US$ 564.5 million), compared with RMB 1,932.4 million in the same period last year.
(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.
Business Outlook
Based on current market and operating conditions, the Company maintains its previously stated annual guidance. Parcel volume for 2022 is expected to be in the range of 24.96 billion to 25.86 billion, representing a 12% to 16% increase year over year. Such estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.
Company Share Purchase
On November 14, 2018, the Company announced a share repurchase program whereby ZTO was authorized to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$500 million during an 18-month period thereafter. On March 13, 2021, the board of directors of the Company approved the extension of the active share repurchase program to June 30, 2021. On March 31, 2021, the board of directors has approved changes to the share repurchase program, increasing the aggregate value of shares that may be repurchased from US$500 million to US$1 billion and extending the effective time by two years through June 30, 2023. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance. As of June 30, 2022, the Company has purchased an aggregate of 36,074,242 ADSs at an average purchase price of US$25.21, including repurchase commissions.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB 6.6981 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate on June 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK:2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.
ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.
For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the Company's unaudited results for the second quarter of 2022, ZTO management quotes and the Company's financial outlook.
These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of its control. The Company's actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the second quarter 2022 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, the Company may not meet its financial outlook included in this news release and may be unable to grow its business in the manner planned. The Company may also modify its strategy for growth. In addition, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from what it currently anticipates, including those relating to the development of the e-commerce industry in China, its significant reliance on the Alibaba ecosystem, risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel, intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share, any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30
2021
2022
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Revenues
7,325,060
8,656,677
1,292,408
13,797,597
16,560,727
2,472,451
Cost of revenues
(5,651,418)
(6,453,855)
(963,535)
(11,027,422)
(12,738,426)
(1,901,797)
Gross profit
1,673,642
2,202,822
328,873
2,770,175
3,822,301
570,654
Operating (expenses)/ income:
Selling, general and administrative
(394,006)
(456,907)
(68,214)
(1,014,230)
(1,075,106)
(160,509)
Other operating income, net
176,019
239,634
35,776
332,590
354,612
52,942
Total operating expenses
(217,987)
(217,273)
(32,438)
(681,640)
(720,494)
(107,567)
Income from operations
1,455,655
1,985,549
296,435
2,088,535
3,101,807
463,087
Other income (expenses):
Interest income
102,400
118,490
17,690
177,882
229,588
34,277
Interest expense
(33,798)
(23,102)
(3,449)
(49,380)
(82,737)
(12,352)
Gain / (loss) from fair value changes of
32,331
(13,575)
(2,027)
48,130
(14,456)
(2,158)
Foreign currency exchange (loss) / gain before
(25,751)
119,805
17,886
(26,084)
106,940
15,966
Income before income tax, and share of loss in
1,530,837
2,187,167
326,535
2,239,083
3,341,142
498,820
Income tax expense
(254,859)
(438,205)
(65,422)
(404,497)
(693,424)
(103,525)
Share of (loss)/gain in equity method
(3,753)
9,740
1,454
(28,835)
(13,492)
(2,014)
Net income
1,272,225
1,758,702
262,567
1,805,751
2,634,226
393,281
Net loss attributable to non-controlling
19,947
46,479
6,939
20,046
77,225
11,529
Net income attributable to ZTO Express
1,292,172
1,805,181
269,506
1,825,797
2,711,451
404,810
Net income attributable to ordinary
1,292,172
1,805,181
269,506
1,825,797
2,711,451
404,810
Net earnings per share attributed to ordinary
Basic
1.56
2.23
0.33
2.21
3.35
0.50
Diluted
1.56
2.23
0.33
2.21
3.35
0.50
Weighted average shares used in calculating
Basic
827,015,267
809,733,116
809,733,116
827,755,090
809,214,926
809,214,926
Diluted
827,015,267
809,733,116
809,733,116
827,755,090
809,214,926
809,214,926
Net income
1,272,225
1,758,702
262,567
1,805,751
2,634,226
393,281
Other comprehensive (expenses) / income, net
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(102,171)
97,328
14,531
(84,260)
85,143
12,712
Comprehensive income
1,170,054
1,856,030
277,098
1,721,491
2,719,369
405,993
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-
19,947
46,479
6,939
20,046
77,225
11,529
Comprehensive income attributable to ZTO
1,190,001
1,902,509
284,037
1,741,537
2,796,594
417,522
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:
As of
December 31,
June 30,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands, except for share data)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
9,721,225
9,927,765
1,482,176
Restricted cash
27,736
384,912
57,466
Accounts receivable, net
933,444
852,754
127,313
Financing receivables
1,111,461
939,689
140,292
Short-term investment
2,845,319
5,211,019
777,985
Inventories
82,961
28,746
4,292
Advances to suppliers
667,855
960,354
143,377
Prepayments and other current assets
3,142,368
2,738,674
408,873
Amounts due from related parties
133,990
133,362
19,910
Total current assets
18,666,359
21,177,275
3,161,684
Investments in equity investee
3,730,448
3,893,799
581,329
Property and equipment, net
24,929,897
26,848,485
4,008,373
Land use rights, net
5,335,549
5,437,844
811,849
Intangible assets, net
35,634
32,536
4,857
Operating lease right-of-use assets
897,238
810,107
120,946
Goodwill
4,241,541
4,241,541
633,245
Deferred tax assets
934,848
900,669
134,466
Long-term investment
1,214,500
2,360,500
352,413
Long-term financing receivables
1,412,956
1,514,933
226,174
Other non-current assets
762,273
656,721
98,046
Amounts due from related parties-non current
611,100
631,620
94,298
TOTAL ASSETS
62,772,343
68,506,030
10,227,680
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term bank borrowing
3,458,717
7,059,620
1,053,974
Accounts payable
1,957,529
1,910,929
285,294
Notes payable
174,920
245,000
36,578
Advances from customers
1,226,549
1,406,445
209,977
Income tax payable
86,789
145,728
21,757
Amounts due to related parties
22,786
43,890
6,553
Operating lease liabilities
250,995
218,634
32,641
Acquisition consideration payable
22,942
-
-
Dividends payable
708
15,712
2,346
Other current liabilities
5,794,380
5,931,378
885,528
Total current liabilities
12,996,315
16,977,336
2,534,648
Non-current operating lease liabilities
556,091
518,552
77,418
Deferred tax liabilities
292,356
272,399
40,668
TOTAL LIABILITIES
13,844,762
17,768,287
2,652,734
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000
shares authorized; 826,943,309
shares issued and 808,448,289 shares outstanding as
of December 31, 2021;826,943,309
shares issued and 809,733,116 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022)
535
535
80
Additional paid-in capital
28,229,026
27,090,866
4,044,560
Treasury shares, at cost
(2,067,009)
(1,977,983)
(295,305)
Retained earnings
22,716,799
25,361,886
3,786,430
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(242,104)
(156,961)
(23,434)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity
48,637,247
50,318,343
7,512,331
Noncontrolling interests
290,334
419,400
62,615
Total Equity
48,927,581
50,737,743
7,574,946
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
62,772,343
68,506,030
10,227,680
Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30
2021
2022
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands)
Net cash provided by operating
activities
1,932,405
3,780,752
564,451
2,409,357
4,886,147
729,483
Net cash used in investing activities
(184,468)
(3,609,618)
(538,902)
(4,556,458)
(6,924,369)
(1,033,781)
Net cash (used in) / provided by financing
(943,506)
(157,132)
(23,459)
50,462
2,423,513
361,821
Effect of exchange rate changes on
cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
(133,881)
193,657
28,912
(100,613)
172,835
25,803
Net increase / (decrease) in cash,
cash equivalents and
restricted cash
670,550
207,659
31,002
(2,197,252)
558,126
83,326
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
at beginning of period
11,492,290
10,119,828
1,510,851
14,360,092
9,769,361
1,458,527
Cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash at end of period
12,162,840
10,327,487
1,541,853
12,162,840
10,327,487
1,541,853
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:
AS of
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
12,098,453
9,927,765
1,482,176
Restricted cash, current
51,716
384,912
57,466
Restricted cash, non-current
12,671
14,810
2,211
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
12,162,840
10,327,487
1,541,853
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30
2021
2022
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Net income
1,272,225
1,758,702
262,567
1,805,751
2,634,226
393,281
Add:
Share-based compensation expense (1)
—
—
—
248,027
178,980
26,721
Adjusted net income
1,272,225
1,758,702
262,567
2,053,778
2,813,206
420,002
Net income
1,272,225
1,758,702
262,567
1,805,751
2,634,226
393,281
Add:
Depreciation
530,874
640,577
95,636
1,026,582
1,242,220
185,459
Amortization
33,928
31,392
4,687
59,579
62,446
9,323
Interest expenses
33,798
23,102
3,449
49,380
82,737
12,352
Income tax expenses
254,859
438,205
65,422
404,497
693,424
103,525
EBITDA
2,125,684
2,891,978
431,761
3,345,789
4,715,053
703,940
Add:
Share-based compensation expense
—
—
—
248,027
178,980
26,721
Adjusted EBITDA
2,125,684
2,891,978
431,761
3,593,816
4,894,033
730,661
(1) Net of income taxes of nil
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30
2021
2022
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Net income attributable to ordinary
shareholders
1,292,172
1,805,181
269,506
1,825,797
2,711,451
404,810
Add:
Share-based compensation expense (1)
—
—
—
248,027
178,980
26,721
Adjusted Net income attributable
to ordinary shareholders
1,292,172
1,805,181
269,506
2,073,824
2,890,431
431,531
Weighted average shares used in calculating
net earnings per ordinary share/ADS
Basic
827,015,267
809,733,116
809,733,116
827,755,090
809,214,926
809,214,926
Diluted
827,015,267
809,733,116
809,733,116
827,755,090
809,214,926
809,214,926
Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to
ordinary shareholders
Basic
1.56
2.23
0.33
2.21
3.35
0.50
Diluted
1.56
2.23
0.33
2.21
3.35
0.50
Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS
attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic
1.56
2.23
0.33
2.51
3.57
0.53
Diluted
1.56
2.23
0.33
2.51
3.57
0.53
(1) Net of income taxes of nil
