Button Surpasses $1 Billion in Mobile Commerce as Momentum Builds in 2022

Leading mobile commerce platform powers $1 billion in consumer spend during first five months of 2022 on the heels of accelerated growth from new products

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Button , the leading enterprise-grade mobile commerce platform trusted by the world's largest brands, today announced that it surpassed $1 billion in mobile commerce during the first half of 2022.

From January to May 2022 alone, the company's two core solutions, Tap and PostTap , generated over $1 billion in mobile commerce for its hundreds of partners represented across retail, travel/hospitality, food delivery, rideshare, grocery, and entertainment verticals.

Purpose-built with marketers in mind, Button's proprietary mobile conversion, identity, and decisioning technology enables brands to seize untapped growth opportunities by fixing broken mobile links and consumer experiences. Utilizing Button, these partners were able to drive hundreds of millions of dollars in incremental revenue, tens of millions of new app users, and new first-party relationships with their shoppers.

"It's been an inspiring year for Button," said Michael Jaconi, CEO and Co-Founder of Button. "From day one, our primary directive has been to build a better internet and to provide solutions that drive outcomes that matter. In 2022, we've expanded our product offering to successfully deliver outcomes for CRM, Mobile App, and Growth Marketers — while deepening our core value proposition for Affiliate Marketers, globally. Given the current economic environment, it's incredibly rewarding to help marketers spend smarter to achieve profitable growth while enabling their users to have personalized and seamless buying experiences across channels. With Button's largest customers representing the most sophisticated marketers in the world, I'm confident Button is going to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of mobile as budgets continue their march from brand spending to performance."

Button's trajectory has also driven its internal team to scale rapidly to meet market demand. The company plans to continue bolstering its team, particularly technical and engineering roles , to further innovation. Most notably, the company recently welcomed new department leads to accelerate the global adoption of Button's best-in-class solutions, including: Teresa Hill as Vice President of Marketing and Jonathan Kraft as Head of People Operations & Legal.

These strategic hires continue a year of milestone momentum for Button. Over the last year, Button announced the launch of PostTap SMS, Tap Card Linked Offers, and the formation of a strategic advisory board dedicated to supporting the explosive growth of Button's new PostTap product suite, which has seen 300% growth year-over-year. Additionally, the company earned the top spot on Built In NYC's "100 Best Places to work in NYC 2022" and was named one of the "Best Startups to Work For in 2022" by The Org.

Looking ahead, Button plans to build on this velocity by continuing to enhance its platform with new solutions and features that make it even easier for partners to generate incremental revenue, maximize ROI, and provide their shoppers the best mobile commerce experiences.

About Button

Button is the leading mobile commerce technology company trusted by the world's largest brands. Button's proprietary mobile conversion, identity, and decisioning technology supercharges mobile commerce and ad performance — underpinning the company's two core solutions: Tap and PostTap.

Tap provides card linking and online offers for fintechs seeking to build a rewards and engagement strategy. PostTap optimizes mobile traffic for the world's largest marketers through customized landing pages, deep linking, SMS marketing, and on-site optimization solutions that power hundreds of millions in incremental revenue each year.

Button has driven over $5 billion in mobile commerce to date, has been named a best place to work each year since the company's founding in 2014, and is backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures, and Capital One. To learn more about the company, visit: www.usebutton.com .

