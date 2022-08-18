Concourse Financial Group Welcomes Key Group

The hybrid RIA practice with over $500 million in assets has offices in New Jersey, Massachusetts and Arizona, and is comprised of nine financial professionals.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concourse Financial Group ("Concourse"), a division of Protective Life Corporation ("Protective"), supporting more than 500 independent financial professionals nationwide, today announced the successful recruitment of Key Group Management, Inc. ("Key Group"), a hybrid RIA practice with over $500 million in client assets and nine financial professionals. Key Group Management, Inc. is affiliated with Concourse's FINRA-registered broker-dealer, Concourse Financial Group Securities.

Key Group is led by Patrick Murray, CFP®, ChFC®, co-founder and President, and Colin Heafy, co-founder, President and Principal. The group, which has offices in New Jersey, Massachusetts and Arizona, specializes in providing holistic planning services to high-net-worth clients in the areas of insurance, estate planning, financial planning and wealth management.

Concourse CEO Doyle Williams said, "We are honored to welcome Pat, Colin and the rest of the Key Group team to Concourse Financial Group. Our integrated service platform is ideally suited to serve growth-focused, highly entrepreneurial firms like Key Group, so we are excited to collaborate with them to help further accelerate their growth and support their ability to serve their clients more efficiently and effectively than ever."

The announcement of this crucial addition to the Concourse community reinforces the firm's appeal in the marketplace. Financial professionals are increasingly looking for firms that not only help them create scale, deliver top-quality technology and offer a diverse set of products but also provide hands-on support and access to management.

Murray said, "We considered several firms after we decided to change broker-dealers, and from the outset the Concourse team stood out, impressing us both by how quickly they understood our business needs and with their strategic vision for Concourse. The firm has the energy and excitement of a start-up but the infrastructure, resources and processes of the well-established industry leader they have quickly become."

Heafy added, "As Key Group continues to grow and our clients' needs expand, one of things that was particularly important was finding a firm that could offer increased scale and resources and still provide a boutique-like, personalized service experience. I am confident that Concourse will be able to deliver that balance."

Libet Anderson, CIMA®, President, Concourse Financial Group Securities, said, "In light of private equity increasingly taking short-term positions in firms across the industry, we are delighted that the stability of our ownership structure and leadership team allows our financial professionals to focus on running their businesses without distractions. We are excited about what this relationship means for Key Group and, most importantly, how it will benefit their clients."

About Concourse Financial Group

A division of the Protective Life Corporation, Concourse Financial Group offers financial professionals the tools needed to gather, grow and protect client assets through its affiliated entities. Comprised of investment services, financial planning, insurance services and practice management services, Concourse Financial Group is the destination for growth-oriented financial professionals.

About Protective

Protective has helped people achieve protection and security in their lives for 115 years. Through its subsidiaries, Protective offers life insurance, annuity and asset protection solutions and is helping more than 12 million people protect what matters most. Protective's more than 3,700 employees put people first and deliver on the company's promises to customers, partners, colleagues and communities - because we're all protectors. With a long-term focus, financial stability and commitment to doing the right thing, Protective Life Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daiichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), has grown to about $132 billion in assets, as of Dec. 31, 2021. Protective is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and supported by both a robust virtual workforce and core sites in Cincinnati and St. Louis. For more information about Protective, visit www.protective.com.

