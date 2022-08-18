KINETIC GROUP, INC. (OTC: KNIT) Retains International Monetary for Investor Relations, Capital Formation, and Other Strategic Services

KINETIC GROUP, INC. (OTC: KNIT)

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetic Group, Inc. (OTC: KNIT), www.knitgrp.com, a neutral provider of passive and active telecom infrastructure, today announced that it has entered into a formal agreement with International Monetary, www.intlmonetary.com, a merchant bank based in Newport Beach, CA, who will assist KNIT in identifying new business prospects and strategic partnerships, as well as source capital so the company can continue to expand.

KNIT's Chairwoman, Ana Maria Mendez stated, "We are pleased to have signed an agreement with International Monetary and believe that this additional support will serve to put the company in position to achieve its stated goals of expanding our shareholder base, raising awareness of the company in the marketplace, and uncovering interesting opportunities going forward."

International Monetary's Managing Director, Mr. Blaine Riley added, "From the moment our team reviewed KNIT's capabilities, we immediately recognized the enormous potential for this young company and wanted to be part of what I expect will be one of the most talked about emerging growth stories. On the investor relations side, we will direct a series of initiatives to enhance shareholder value and ensure liquidity, and through our investment banking and strategic advisory arm, we will also advise the company on matters such as capital resources, structured financing, mergers and acquisitions, and advise the company's management on other strategic decisions".

About Kinetic Group, Inc.: KNIT, a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, is focused on acquiring and managing telecommunication infrastructure in Latin America. The company is a provider of passive and active wireless infrastructure with an absolute focus on compliance, operational efficiency, sustainability and ESG. The company rents, operates and builds tower/rooftop/unconventional infrastructure, fiber optic networks, DAS, and telecommunication equipment for MNO's.

About International Monetary: Founded in 1997, IM recognized a need to provide investment banking services with the speed and precision that is required in the new internet and technology economy. IM focuses on turnaround situations and rapidly growing small companies, specializing in debt/equity financing of under $1 billion. IM is led by a team of Managing Directors that offer a number of strategic advisory services, including: sourcing capital sources, M&A consultation, int'l licensing/commercialization, product/service distribution, advertising and marketing, and shareholder enhancement services. To learn more about IM, go to: www.intlmonetary.com

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new service lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

