PMI Foods Partners with CityServe International to Donate 100,000 Meals to Displaced Ukrainian Refugees

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods), a global $3 billion enterprise that annually supplies 1.6 billion pounds of beef, chicken, pork, eggs, and seafood products all over the world, today announced a partnership with CityServe International to provide protein to Ukrainian refugees. PMI Foods first delivery of desperately needed food to CityServe's warehouse included 32,400 cans of shelf stable food that will go directly to assist those suffering in Ukraine.

PMI Foods has partnered with CityServe International to donate 100,000 meals to displaced Ukrainian refugees.

This announcement is part of PMI Foods long-term food donation plan which aims to provide life-saving food to tens of thousands of displaced Ukrainian refugees impacted by the war. The conflict in Ukraine has displaced millions of men, women, and children from their homes in Ukraine and sent them to Poland, Moldova, and neighboring countries.

Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods, remarked "At PMI Foods, we believe that food should never be used as a weapon. As global supply chain experts with more than 25 years of experience, we are proud to partner with CityServe to provide life sustaining food to women, children, and the elderly in Ukraine." Parker continued, "We are calling on our global suppliers in more than 50 countries to join with PMI and as we work to supply even more food to Ukraine, with our goal of delivering 5 million meals to displaced Ukrainian refugees by 2023."

"The current food shortage in Ukraine makes this donation of nutritionally dense food critical," said CityServe executive director Karl Hargestam. "We are grateful to PMI and their partnership to help feed Ukrainians who are caught in the middle of the devastation. Thousands of people will receive life-saving food and avoid one more night of hunger because of the generosity of PMI Foods to resource local churches."

PMI is committed to creating solutions in the global food market that add value to both customers and suppliers. The partnership with CityServe will allow PMI to find solutions that benefit the most vulnerable in society across the globe. With more than 25 years of global supply chain experience operating in 19 locations across 6 continents, PMI is uniquely positioned to assist CityServe as we work together to help Ukrainian refugees and change lives.

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets and PMI Food Service, that provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer specific adaptation of products and packaging.

