SIKA CORPORATION LAUNCHES TUFF-N-NUFF® ROCKSHIELD PRODUCT WITH NEW RAPID-EDGE SELF-FASTENING TECHNOLOGY

LYNDHURST, N.J, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly released Tuff-N-Nuff® with Rapid-Edge technology is a self-fastening rockshield product, designed with hook-and-loop closure for quicker and less costly installation. The product protects pipeline coatings from direct impact during backfill operations.

Tuff-N-Nuff® rockshield is comprised of small diameter strands of flexible PVC to form a porous, non-woven mat that will not trap water against the pipeline. The strands are bonded together in a controlled, random pattern during production. With the new Rapid-Edge installation feature, the product is installed in two steps: the roll is placed over the pipe, then the edges are simply pressed together to continuously secure to the pipe. Tuff-N-Nuff® with Rapid-Edge is produced in the United States with the same durable formula as its namesake predecessor that has been on the market for over 30 years to date. "Rapid-Edge is tackling some of the Oil and Gas Pipeline industry's biggest issues by reducing cost, application time, and need for manpower, while improving jobsite safety," stated Kyle Loyd, Executive Vice President of Engineered Concrete and Waterproofing Systems from Sika Corporation. "We are very excited to be announcing this much-needed advancement in rockshield technology."

Tuff-N-Nuff® with Rapid-Edge offers an economic solution for the rapid installation of rockshield, along with the following features:

Reduce installation costs by over 50%

Eliminates the need for tape, as required by all other rockshields

Significantly decreases personnel required in the trench during installation, resulting in a safer worksite

Ease of installation, including arctic temperatures

Industry-leading impact resistance with superior performance and protection capable of withstanding the impact of rocks up to 6" in diameter in our ASTM G13 Modified Impact Testing

Most frequently specified rockshield brand in US and Canada

The product is manufactured at Sika's St. Louis, MO facility. Tuff-N-Nuff® with Rapid-Edge will be available in all standard rolls sizes to match any pipeline diameter up to 22".

For more information on this new product and our full line of pipeline protection materials, please contact Amanda Hanneke at hanneke.amanda@us.sika.com or visit usa.sika.com.

About Sika Corporation

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.24 billion in 2021.

