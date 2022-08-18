UNIFY Financial Credit Union Teams Up With Football Pro Safety Terrell Burgess & Walmart in School Backpack Drive

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIFY Financial Credit Union (UNIFY) has launched a school backpack and supply drive in partnership with Los Angeles Rams Safety #26 Terrell Burgess and Walmart to support local high school students.

Through August 20th, UNIFY invites community members to help our students start the new school year ready to learn by dropping off a new backpack and school supplies to select branch locations. Every backpack donation will qualify for an entry to win an in-person meet up with LA world champion Terrell Burgess on August 21, 2022.

UNIFY encourages community members to visit their local Walmart, Walmart.com, or any retailer to purchase a new standard-sized backpack with the following supplies:

Drop off locations include:

UNIFY Hawthorne Branch

14550 Aviation Boulevard

Hawthorne, CA 90250

UNIFY Huntington Beach Branch

7801 Edinger Avenue

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

UNIFY Lakewood Branch

4637 Candlewood Street

Lakewood, CA 90712

UNIFY Redondo Beach Branch

One Space Park Drive, Building S

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

UNIFY Torrance Branch

1899 Western Way

Torrance, CA 90501

UNIFY Tustin Branch

13229 Jamboree Road

Tustin, CA 92782

UNIFY Westchester Branch

8632 South Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90045

UNIFY West Torrance Branch

20305 Anza Avenue

Torrance, CA 90503


A credit union partner with the Los Angeles Rams since 2018, UNIFY will distribute all backpacks and school supplies to students in need in time for the fall school year. More information about UNIFY's Backpack Drive in partnership with Terrell Burgess and Walmart can be found here.

About UNIFY Financial Credit Union 
UNIFY Financial Credit Union is one of the nation's leading credit unions, with $3.6 billion in assets and more than 260,000 members across the country. UNIFY has branches nationwide, with regional offices located in Torrance, CA; Las Vegas, NV; Mesa, AZ; and Allen, TX. Please visit UnifyFCU.com for more information.

