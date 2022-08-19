Addmotor EB 2.0 M-360 Electric Trike Extends Riding Range & Comfort

Meet the Addmotor M-360 e-trike's 2023 version. The upgrade applies UL verified EB 2.0 electric system and accessories, ensuring a longer range and more comfortable & safer riding.

Upgrades of Addmotor EB 2.0 M-360 Electric Trike

EL MONTE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addmotor, an e-bike brand specializing in electric bicycles and electric trikes, has debuted its EB 2.0 M-360 Electric Trike model on its website with upgrades to the battery, lighting, control, and integrated systems and some mechanical parts. Debuting new army green and purple color options, the M-360 is not only more stylish, but also more comfortable & safer. On top of that, EB 2.0 M-360 e-trike is equipped with the world's first 48V*20Ah UL-certified battery pack. It can ensure an estimated maximum range of 85 miles with PAS1 mode (8 MPH), which extends the range of any Motan electric tricycle series by approximately 73%, depending on the riding factors.

EB 2.0 M-360 model lighting system consists of a 40-lumen headlight and a multi-functional taillight. These components together can ensure a visible distance of 200 meters & a 360° side view while also meeting the IP standard of IPX5 for waterproof & water-resistant performance at any direction. Specifically, the taillight applies the MUC chip and ultrasonic welding technology, showing danger, driving, flashing, braking, and left & right turning signals.

The uneven button control design and multi-functional LCD display are upgraded to the integrated system.

"By interacting with each of the different shaped buttons on the handlebar switch, the rider can easily control the e-trike's ride and view riding information through the display, such as battery usage, riding mileage, current/average/max riding speed, lighting usage, PAS mode level, current motor wattage, etc.," said Addmotor's founder & designer. "This makes the ride more convenient and safer."

The control system is more accurate and efficient. The EB 2.0 25A controller is upgraded to a chip type, which simplifies the various circuit design and improves the stability of the system to achieve a fast, efficient & accurate command control. The EB2.0 750W motor with a newer inner ring has a lower sound and better heat dissipation performance to maximize the use of electrical energy into kinetic energy.

Recap the Addmotor M-360 2022

Looking back at the first version of the M-360, it runs on 48-Volt system with 17.5Ah battery which can last up to 55 miles with PAS1 mode. Powered by EB 2.0 battery in its new generation, Addriders can go further and ride longer. In addition, in the 2022 collection of Addmotor M-360 etrike, its lighting system has less functions, such as left & right turn signals are not included in rear light. The original version M-360 model comes with a semi-recumbent design, suitable for those with back pain or limited mobility. The M-360 e-trike's 2023 version maintains the design which answers the needs of the handicapped and riders with back pain. The backrest can be adjustable to fit different riders with different heights for more comfort.

About Addmotor

Addmotor is one of the top e-bike brands producing electric tricycles in the United States. For more than a decade, it has been known for continuously designing and manufacturing high quality electric tricycles for its customers. The EB 2.0 M-360 model is particularly made for those who value longer riding range & comfort or those with back pain or limited mobility. For more information about the EB 2.0 M-360 Semi-Recumbent Electric Trike, please visit addmotor.com.

