Matt Wells Recognized as Venture Capital "Lawyer of the Year" in Salt Lake City by Best Lawyers

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Wells, a Salt Lake City-based partner in Mayer Brown's Emerging Companies & Venture Capital and Mergers & Acquisitions practices, has been selected by Best Lawyers as "Lawyer of the Year" in venture capital law in Salt Lake City.

This selection honors Mr. Wells for his work on behalf of Utah-based and national startups, venture capital firms, and entrepreneurs. Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based on a rigorous peer-review survey comprising more than 12.2 million confidential evaluations by top attorneys.

"It is gratifying to be recognized by Best Lawyers as 'Lawyer of the Year,' particularly because it is a selection made by my peers in the Utah legal community," said Mr. Wells. "Mayer Brown has fully committed to Salt Lake City, the technology market, and the emerging companies practice firmwide."

Mr. Wells is very active in Utah's vibrant technology community. Since opening the Salt Lake City office in early 2022, the office has grown to 13 partners. The Emerging Companies & Venture Capital practice is the cornerstone of the office, advising companies and the investors that fund them on capital markets, corporate & securities, mergers & acquisitions, and fund formation matters.

This is the fifth time Mr. Wells has received a Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" recognition in Salt Lake City—four times for Venture Capital Law (2012, 2018, 2020 and 2023) and once for M&A Law (2019). He has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America in Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Venture Capital Law since 2008.

About Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world's leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. With extensive reach across four continents, we are the only integrated law firm in the world with approximately 200 lawyers in each of the world's three largest financial centers—New York, London and Hong Kong—the backbone of the global economy. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry. Our diverse teams of lawyers are recognized by our clients as strategic partners with deep commercial instincts and a commitment to creatively anticipating their needs and delivering excellence in everything we do. Our "one-firm" culture—seamless and integrated across all practices and regions—ensures that our clients receive the best of our knowledge and experience.

View original content:

SOURCE Mayer Brown