Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. - Tender Offer Results Announcement

On 15 August 2022, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. (the "Offeror") launched its invitation to holders of its USD 1,000,000,000 3.875 per cent. Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2023 (ISINs: US74977RDE18 (144A) and US74977SDE90 (Reg S)) and USD 250,000,000 Floating Rate Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2023 (ISINs: US74977RDD35 (144A) and US74977SDD18 (Reg S)) (collectively, the "Notes") to tender such Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (such invitation, the "Offer" and the announcement in relation to such invitation, the "Launch Announcement"). A further announcement in relation to the pricing of the Offer for the USD 1,000,000,000 3.875 per cent. Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2023 was made on 19 August 2022 (the "Pricing Announcement" and together with the Launch Announcement, the "Previous Announcements"). The Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 15 August 2022 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") and is subject to the offer restrictions described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Capitalised terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Offeror today announces that it will accept all validly tendered Notes pursuant to the Offer for purchase for cash in an aggregate principal amount of USD 616,030,000. In addition, USD 2,200,000 in aggregate principal amount of the USD 1,000,000,000 3.875 per cent. Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2023 were tendered using guaranteed delivery procedures.

The final results of the Offer are as follows:



































Description

of Notes

CUSIP /

ISIN

Aggregate Principal

Amount of Notes

accepted for purchase

excluding guaranteed

delivery procedures

Aggregate Principal

Amount of Notes

accepted for purchase

using guaranteed

delivery procedures

Reference

Yield

Purchase

Price

Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Remaining

Outstanding* USD

1,000,000,000

3.875 per

cent. Non-

Preferred

Senior Notes

due 2023

74977RDE1 /

US74977RD

E18 (144A)

and

74977SDE9 /

US74977SDE

90 (Reg S)

USD 481,240,000

USD 2,200,000

3.259 %

USD

1,002.2per USD

1,000 in

principal

amount

USD

516,560,000



















































Description

of Notes



CUSIP /

ISIN

Aggregate Principal

Amount of Notes

accepted for purchase

Purchase Price

Aggregate

Principal

Remaining

Outstanding USD

250,000,000

Floating Rate

Non-

Preferred

Senior Notes

due 2023



74977RDD3 /

US74977RD

D35 (144A)

and

74977SDD1 /

US74977SD

D18 (Reg S)

USD 134,790,000

USD 1,005.50 per USD 1,000 in principal amount

USD

115,210,000

* Assuming that all Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures are validly delivered by the deadline for delivery of Notes tendered by guaranteed delivery procedures.

The Offer remains subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum and the expected Tender Offer Settlement Date is 25 August 2022 for Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase which are the subject of a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and 23 August 2022 in respect of any other Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase.

All Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled.

Full details concerning the Offer are set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Rabo Securities USA, Inc. (Telephone: +1 (866) 746 3850 (U.S. Toll Free); Email: DCMAmericas@rabobank.com ; Attention: Debt Capital Markets) and BofA Securities Europe SA (Telephone: (+33 1 877 01057 (Europe), +1 (888) 292-0070 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1 (980) 387-3907 (U.S.); Email: DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com ; Attention: Liability Management Group) are acting as Dealer Managers and Kroll Issuer Services Limited (Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880; Email: rabobank@is.kroll.com ; Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/rabobank ; Attention: Owen Morris / Illia Vyshenskyi) is acting as Tender Agent.

