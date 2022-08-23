Organizations Focus on Finding Treatments for the Rapidly Spreading Monkeypox Virus

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent weeks, there has been a drastic increase in confirmed cases of monkeypox. According to data published by the CDC, the U.S. has reported more than 14,115 confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases, becoming the country with the most known infections since the onset of the global health emergency. The U.S. federal data indicates that the country is currently expanding testing capacity and is preparing for the chance that a broader population will face the risk of infections as the opportunity to slow and potentially stop the outbreak fades. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky explained that the demand for monkeypox vaccines is outstripping the available supply, which has led to long lines in places such as New York City – the current epicenter of the outbreak. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA), Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX), GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. This is meant to open up more resources and information-sharing between countries to slow the spread of a disease that's resulted in more than 40,000 cases across dozens of countries that don't normally have the disease. "We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little, and which meets the criteria in the International Health Regulations," WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. The WHO describes monkeypox is a rare viral disease similar to smallpox but considered clinically less severe. Because monkeypox is so closely related to smallpox, vaccines for smallpox are also thought to be effective against monkeypox.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) announced yesterday breaking news regarding, "unaudited preliminary operation matric for fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 (key matric are not disclosed as it's unaudited) as the Company's business performance is picking up quickly amid China's endeavor to resume normal operation of businesses operating in different sectors.

The company is expected to achieve a significant increase in revenue and positive net profit growth for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. E-Home is anticipated to report more than 3 million registered members as of June 30, 2022, with over 2 million members using the Company's services during the same reporting period. In total the Company is expected to receive more than 1 million orders, among which over 500,000 orders coming from installation and maintenance services, nearly 700,000 orders are housekeeping and over 50,000 orders coming from senior care services for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: 'Despite the Covid-19 resurgence and macro uncertainties for the past year, we quickly adjust our business strategies and introduced a number of new initiatives including metaverse and monkeypox treatment initiatives that have helped the Company explore and diversify streams of revenues. The Company is also expected to announce a resilient set of results as we maintain high quality services and capitalize on the recovered momentum by leveraging our strong infrastructure and capacity advantages. While Covid-19 did impact on our business performance and short-term challenges still exist in the marketplace, the household services industry is resilient with huge potential to expand. We will devote fully to executing our strategies to widen market share lead and enhance operational excellence in the near future, which should be crucial for consistent and profitable growth.'"

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) announced last year, that it has entered into a collaboration with Oxford University in the United Kingdom (UK) to provide TPOXX® (tecovirimat) under an expanded access protocol to treat individuals affected by monkeypox in the Central African Republic (CAR). Under the agreement, Oxford University will sponsor the protocol and study in CAR, and SIGA will provide up to 500 courses of TPOXX (tecovirimat) at no cost. "Since the cessation of routine smallpox immunization in Central Africa, the region appears to be experiencing more outbreaks of monkeypox, a significant disease with mortality rates that can be up to 5 - 10% and that often disproportionately impacts children in rural areas," said Dennis Hruby, Chief Scientific Officer of SIGA Technologies. "SIGA is proud to provide TPOXX (tecovirimat) as a treatment for this public health challenge under an expanded access protocol, as we believe it may be an important approach to addressing the growing challenge of monkeypox in Central Africa."

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) announced on June 8th, that Ryan Noyce, Ph.D., and David Evans, Professor, Department of Cell Biology, University of Alberta, together with scientists from Tonix presented data from a research collaboration between Tonix Pharmaceuticals and The University of Alberta in a poster presentation at the 4th Symposium of the Canadian Society for Virology held in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on June 5, 2022. Copies of the poster are available on the Tonix Pharmaceuticals corporate website at www.tonixpharma.com. "Our research work, in collaboration with Dr. Noyce and Professor Evans at The University of Alberta, shows that vaccination with TNX-801 has the ability to protect against monkeypox infection," said Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. "Monkeypox infection of humans was rare during the time people were vaccinated to protect against smallpox. After the eradication of smallpox, vaccination with live-virus vaccinia was stopped in most of the world. Monkeypox cases have been rising in Africa for several years. Very recently a strain of monkeypox from West Africa has caused clusters of monkeypox cases in many countries outside of Africa. We believe that vaccination with live-virus vaccines like TNX-801 has the potential to control monkeypox again."

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) announced on May 16th, it has entered into a definitive agreement with Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (Emergent) to acquire its exclusive worldwide rights to brincidofovir, including TEMBEXA®. TEMBEXA is a medical countermeasure for smallpox approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2021. "Emergent is an ideal partner to maximize the long-term potential of TEMBEXA to ensure pandemic preparedness in the event of a smallpox recurrence," said Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix. "This transaction significantly enhances Chimerix's balance sheet and allows us to focus and invest in our development pipeline. We also continue to participate in the longer-term economics of TEMBEXA through US milestones and double-digit royalties from US and international revenues."

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) reported in a corporate update from August 3rd that the vaccine used and stockpiled for immunization against Monkeypox is MVA, which is also the vaccine vector utilized in numerous GeoVax vaccines targeting COVID-19, Hemorrhagic fever viruses (e.g., Sudan ebolavirus and Zaire ebolavirus), HIV, Zika and the GeoVax MVA-VLP-MUC1 cancer immunotherapy. Currently, evaluation is underway related to GEO-CM04S1 and the prevention of Monkeypox. It is anticipated that the results will demonstrate successful protection, validating that GEO-CM04S1 is protective against both COVID-19 and Monkeypox. GeoVax also anticipates validating its hemorrhagic fever virus vaccines as protective against Monkeypox, potentially providing unique vaccines preventing both hemorrhagic fever virus and Monkeypox virus in a single vaccine.

