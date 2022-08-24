First-of-its-Kind Snapchat AR Lens Allows Consumers to Scan Any Triangle in the Real World for a Chance to Win $250,000, Exclusive Prizes from GUESS® Originals, Xbox®, Vivid Seats®, and Much More

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triangles are everywhere … but the world is about to see them differently. Doritos – the iconic triangle-shaped chip brand – is taking the basic triangle to Another Level®™ with Triangle Tracker, a nationwide hunt where any triangle can unlock exclusive experiences and rewards.

DORITOS® TRANSFORMS TRIANGLES ALL AROUND US, INVITES FANS ON AN EPIC HUNT VIA NEW TRIANGLE TRACKER PROGRAM (PRNewswire)

Through both the Snapchat AR lens that converts any real-world triangle into Doritos and weekly TikTok challenges, triangle trackers everywhere will soon realize how often they come across triangles in everyday life. Doritos is making it even easier for them to participate in the challenge by taking over famous triangular landmarks in New York, Atlanta and Memphis, Tenn., partnering with fan-favorite brands like GUESS® Originals, Vivid Seats® and Xbox®, using Fortnite Creative Mode to create Doritos Triangle Island™, and even dropping unexpected triangular Easter eggs throughout the MTV Video Music Awards ("VMAs") on August 28.

"Doritos has always been known for its iconic, bold flavors, but this year we're leaning into another part of Doritos: its iconic triangular shape," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay North America. "What better way to engage our creative fanbase than by encouraging them to think of Doritos whenever they see a triangle in the real world?"

How to Start Tracking

There are two simple ways people everywhere can participate in the nationwide hunt:

Tracking Triangles on Snapchat: Fans can unlock opportunities to win every day by using the Snapchat Triangle Tracker AR Lens on Snapchat. They simply need to point the lens at any triangle, including the triangles on Doritos bags, and Snap's Machine Learning technology will recognize it and turn it into Doritos. Snapchat will then generate a code and send Snapchatters to the Triangle Tracker website to claim their prize, including Doritos product, exclusive merch from their favorite brands, or the $250,000 grand prize.

Weekly TikTok Challenges: In a separate Doritos TikTok challenge, Doritos will issue weekly challenges for the chance to win $15,000 bounties. This isn't just a game of luck; Doritos wants triangle trackers to be bold. Only those who find the coolest and most creative triangles in the world and post their video submissions on TikTok tagging @Doritos #DoritosTriangleTracker #Contest will take home these rewards. The first challenge kicks off today when Doritos takes over three iconic triangular buildings: West 57th Street in New York , Bass Pro Shop in Memphis, Tenn. , and 101 Marietta in Atlanta . Doritos will then drop two more challenges every Wednesday until mid-September.

Triangles… They're EVERYWHERE

If fans didn't already know that some of their most beloved brands have triangles in their logos, they won't be able to unsee them now! Use the Snapchat AR Lens to scan the triangular brand logos of Xbox, Vivid Seats and Guess to unlock epic prizes, and be on the lookout during the MTV VMAs for triangular Easter eggs to unlock prizes, including:

VMAs : Doritos is teaming up with rapper Offset of the chart-topping Migos to be featured in exclusive content to kickstart the Triangle Tracker program in a major way at the 2022 "VMAs" on August 28 . Watch surprise artists and be on the lookout for a few special triangles each time the Doritos Extended Play Stage appears for the chance to win tickets to the 2023 "VMAs."

Xbox : Gamers everywhere can level up their gameplay by scanning the Xbox logo and unlocking a custom Doritos controller skin.

GUESS Originals : GUESS, with Doritos, is unlocking the staple of the season with a limited-edition Doritos-inspired jean jacket, complete with branded patches to spice up any outfit! Simply scan the GUESS logo for the chance to win.

Vivid Seats: The next concert music aficionados attend might be covered by Doritos, all by scanning the Vivid Seats logo. The prize will also include an exclusive Doritos Concert Kit, packed with all the Doritos-branded goodies to ensure the best concert experience.

The Doritos Triangle Takeover Also Enters the Virtual World

Tapping into the brand's deep roots in the gaming community, Doritos is also taking the nationwide hunt for triangles virtual and once again taking gameplay to Another Level®™. Fans of Fortnite will be able to explore the brand-new Doritos Triangle Island™, created in Fortnite Creative mode, with hours of gameplay and hidden Easter eggs throughout. Drawing inspiration from Doritos products, Doritos Triangle Island brings a twist to three classic mini-games in the Fortnite world: Nacho Usual Spleef, Spicy Sweet Chiliwars and Doritos Crash Course Deathrun (inspired by the popular Doritos Crash Course game from 2010). This is an independently created Fortnite Creative experience and is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Epic Games, Inc. And that's not all, Doritos also partnered with StreamElements to develop a first-of-its-kind AI TriangleBot that allows streamers to replace triangles in all of their favorite games with Doritos chips.

To learn more about the Triangle Tracker program, visit www.DoritosTriangleTracker.com or head to Doritos' social channels.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP ), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Follow Doritos on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ , and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay .

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com , on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

DORITOS® TRANSFORMS TRIANGLES ALL AROUND US, INVITES FANS ON AN EPIC HUNT VIA NEW TRIANGLE TRACKER PROGRAM (PRNewswire)

DORITOS® TRANSFORMS TRIANGLES ALL AROUND US, INVITES FANS ON AN EPIC HUNT VIA NEW TRIANGLE TRACKER PROGRAM (PRNewswire)

DORITOS® TRANSFORMS TRIANGLES ALL AROUND US, INVITES FANS ON AN EPIC HUNT VIA NEW TRIANGLE TRACKER PROGRAM (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America