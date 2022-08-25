Bench Appoints Jean-Philippe Durrios as CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bench (www.bench.co), a leading bookkeeping and tax advisory fintech platform, is pleased to announce that Jean-Philippe (JP) Durrios , current President and CFO, has been appointed the company's new CEO.

"When searching for a new CEO for Bench, the candidate that stood out was the one that was on our team already," said Shawn Abbott, co-Founder at iNovia Capital, Bench Board Member, and Chair of the search committee.

Matt Gorin, Managing Partner and co-Founder at Contour Venture Partners, who led Bench's Seed Round and Series C, further added: "JP has the dedication, ambition and broad operational excellence that we were looking for in filling the role."

JP had joined Bench in January 2022 as the company's first President and CFO. With over 20 years of experience helping scale pioneering tech companies such as DISQO, ServiceTitan, Neustar, MarketShare, Yahoo! and Overture Services, JP is uniquely positioned to lead Bench on its mission to help every business owner thrive, by providing financial insight and peace of mind in one seamless platform.

"I am grateful for the support of the board and the team. Bench has the unique opportunity to address the needs of 400 million underserved business owners globally and help make access to successful entrepreneurship more equitable," said JP. "I am excited to continue partnering with our amazing Benchmates to realize our vision of a world where every person has the opportunity to own a thriving business."

"We were committed to finding a leader that embodied the spirit and vision behind Bench," says Jordan Menashy, Bench Co-Founder and Board Member, "JP was the clear choice, with his background propelling companies at our stage, the level of execution he's brought already, and his deep commitment to realizing Bench's potential to improve the lives of millions of business owners."

Bench is the world's largest bookkeeping services and tax advisory platform, with over 12,000 U.S. based clients supported by 650 employees affectionately known as Benchmates. Pairing its intuitive software and financial products with a dedicated accounting team, Bench combines the convenience and efficiency of modern technology with the expertise and time-savings afforded by a professional service. Bench has raised over $100 million in funding to-date from renowned investors such as Contour Venture Partners, iNovia Capital, Bain Capital, Altos Ventures, Bank of Montreal, Sage, and Shopify. Follow @Bench or visit https://bench.co/

View original content:

SOURCE Bench