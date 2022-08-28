Vial Welcomes Dr. Brian Rini of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (VICC) to their Oncology CRO Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Rini, MD, is the Chief of Clinical Trials at Vanderbilt University and is recognized globally as a leader in genitourinary oncology, kidney cancer, and clinical drug development. Rini will join Vial's Oncology CRO Advisory Board as a scientific advisor.

Vial's mission is to disrupt the clinical trials industry with superior trial management and tech-enabled CRO solutions. Vial's CRO distinguishes itself by leveraging Vial's nationwide site network of top investigators to ensure faster, higher-quality trial outcomes for sponsors. In addition, their tech-enabled trial management system streamlines study startup processes, has a centralized pre-screening call center, and has an unparalleled approach to patient recruitment.

On joining Vial's Oncology CRO Advisory Board, Dr. Rini shares, "I have devoted my career in Oncology and kidney cancer research to making an impact in patients' lives. To do that, we need to run efficient and effective clinical trials. Using technology to streamline processes, manage data, and communicate effectively can set us up for tremendous success and discover cures for our patients much quicker."

Dr. Rini brings a wealth of knowledge to Vial's Oncology CRO Advisory Board and will serve alongside members Dr. Arati Rao , Dr. Antoni Ribas , and Dr. Guru Sonpavde . At Vanderbilt, Dr. Rini is an Ingram Professor of Medicine and leads kidney cancer clinical research efforts. In addition to advising Vial's Oncology CRO, Rini has served as chair of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). His commitment to kidney cancer research led him to help found the Kidney Cancer Programmatic Panel for the DOD CDMRP. Rini secured more than $20 million in grant funding for basic, translational, and clinical investigations of kidney cancer. To date — this is the largest source of support for kidney cancer in the nation. Dr. Rini also co-hosts the Uromigos podcast which broadcasts the latest developments in GU oncology and critically discusses issues of drug development.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of faster trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. The key to Vial's tech-enabled platform is Vial's modern, intuitive Electronic Source and powerful tooling for CRAs that enables considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , and Gastroenterology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees and has run over 750 trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

