InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tennis Ball Picker (ALL-2831)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and comfortable way to collect tennis balls from the court when practicing," said an inventor, from Cumming, Ga., "so I invented the WHEEL SPRING OPERATED TENNIS BALL PICKER. My design would eliminate the need to manually gather the balls and bend over to pick them up."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to retrieve tennis balls from the court. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tennis ball pickers. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to reduce physical stress and strain. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for tennis players, coaches, instructors, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2831, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

