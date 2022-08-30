Ram ProMaster City Joins Four-time Honorees Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep® Wrangler on Autotrader's 2022 List of 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Ram ProMaster City has been named to Autotrader’s 2022 List of 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers (PRNewswire)

Recent Autotrader survey finds 85% of dog owners think about transporting their dogs when considering a vehicle to buy

Ram ProMaster City joins annual dog lover's vehicle list for the first time, standing out with its low-load floor and spacious and secure cargo space

Chrysler Pacifica offers plenty of cabin room with dog-friendly features that include Stow 'n Go seating and available Stow 'n Vac system for easy interior cleanup

Jeep® Wrangler continues to be a favorite dog-friendly choice for open-air enthusiasts on and off the road

Mopar pet-friendly accessories include branded pet kennels, all-weather floor mats and cargo mats for Chrysler, Jeep and Ram vehicles

Autotrader has announced its annual list of 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers and this year the Ram ProMaster City joins four-time honorees Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep® Wrangler as ultimate dog-friendly vehicles.

A recent Autotrader survey finds that more than 85% of dog owners think about transporting their dog when considering which vehicle to buy. To select their Best Cars for Dog Lovers, experts at Autotrader started with vehicles that offer an abundance of pet-friendly features and accessories.

Joining the prestigious annual list for the first time is the 2022 Ram ProMaster City. The compact van's dog-friendly features include a low-load floor for easy entry and exit, comfortable seating and a second-row bench seat that folds and flips forward. The spacious cargo area behind the second row is easily accessible via dual sliding doors and provides open-floor space with D-ring tie-downs for travel crates and all the supplies a favorite pup may need.

"The Ram ProMaster City might seem like an odd choice for a dog-friendly car, but there's no arguing with the features," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "The low cargo floor and variety of accessories and configurations make the ProMaster City a surprising but competent dog-friendly hauler."

As a four-time honoree, the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, the first and still the only plug-in hybrid in the segment, offers an all-electric range of more than 30 miles, more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent and a total range of more than 500 miles. When traveling with furry family members, the second and third rows of seats can fold flat with the industry-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, providing ample space for dog kennels or space to roam when the vehicle is parked. Additional canine-friendly features include the available Stow 'n Vac system for quick and easy cleanup and the FamCAM interior camera, which allows those in the front to view occupants in the rear and even zoom in on doggie passengers.

"Minivans make great dog-friendly and people-friendly transportation, but the Pacifica is attractive and has the option of a built-in vacuum to keep pet hair from building up," Moody said. "The Stow 'n Go seating is also helpful for bringing along dog toys and snacks on a road trip."

Also a four-time honoree, the 2022 Jeep Wrangler is perfect for taking man's best friend on the road or on the trail. Open-air freedom can be enjoyed year-round by dog-loving drivers and their trusty canine sidekicks with a variety of available options from Jeep Performance Parts, including the Sunrider for Hardtop and various water- and heat-resistant cab covers. All-weather floor and rear cargo mats protect the interior from mud, dirt and all the messes any hound can make. For dogs and their owners who prefer a quieter adventure, the first electrified 49 MPGe Jeep Wrangler 4xe offers legendary Jeep off-road capability in nearly complete silence.

"The Jeep Wrangler is probably the perfect vehicle for adventure-seeking dog owners," Moody said. "In addition to its off-road ability, Jeep offers plenty of great accessories, like a soft crate and other items, that make riding with your four-legged best friend safe and easy."

Mopar accessories are available to complement the pet-friendly features of Chrysler, Jeep and Ram vehicles. Dog lovers can choose from branded lightweight pet kennels, as well as all-weather floor mats and cargo mats to protect their vehicle's interior. See the Mopar e-Store for more information.

