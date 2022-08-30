SoC.one Cloud Accelerates Adoption within Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V Ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoC.one Inc., a leading provider of cloud-native System on Chip (SoC) design enablement, today announced support for Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V*, a rapid prototyping and development platform for the RISC-V ecosystem.

Soc.one (PRNewswire)

With the Intel® Pathfinder integrated environment, RISC-V adopters can evaluate and deploy commercial and open-source RISC-V cores and related IPs on Intel® FPGA and simulator platforms via a unified software environment that incorporates industry leading operating systems, tool chains, and reference software. With SoC.one Cloud – developed and hosted by SoC.one – Intel will have a compelling new option for its customers who want to combine the power of Intel Pathfinder tools with the flexibility and ease-of-use that comes with cloud-based infrastructure.

SoC products are highly integrated microelectronic devices that unite separate system-level intellectual-property (IP) blocks into unified systems aimed at addressing the needs of specific vertical markets. Advanced digital design tools, prototyping platforms, and supporting software tools and environment must properly be leveraged and deployed to achieve this integration.

SoC.one Founder, Krishna Raghavan, noted that historically the primary challenges of SoC design are the selection and integration of IP blocks, and the development and integration of software respectively. Exploding complexity of IP blocks such as CPU core, memory, and peripherals, compounded by an increase in diversity of component interfaces, design constraints, and software execution environments (runtimes) are daunting for SoC designers.

The advent of RISC-V, an open-source instruction set architecture (ISA), will play an increasingly critical role in driving development of more innovative and efficient chips. Market research firm Semico predicts the number of chips with some RISC-V technology will grow ~70+ percent per year through 2027, driven largely by demand for AI and machine learning.

Building on Intel Pathfinder, SoC.one has developed a cloud-native environment that streamlines access to digital design tools and online platforms to lower adoption barriers and accelerate development time for RISC-V SoC designers. The SoC.one Cloud is fully integrated with Intel Pathfinder, prototyping platforms, and software debug tools providing software developers a unified experience to configure, customize, and deploy RISC-V platforms remotely. Customers working with Intel can onboard SoC.one Cloud to seamlessly transition among different execution platforms as they scale up their RISC-V designs. As a result, the collaboration between Intel and SoC.One is expected to yield significant time and cost savings for RISC-V customers compared to the traditional on-prem development paradigm.

"Together with Intel Pathfinder, the SoC.one Cloud offering enables developers to left-shift verification and software development through efficient, innovative, and cost-effective combination of tools and hardware. Our objective is to help the RISC-V adopters accelerate life cycle of development and lower costs associated with their RISC-V SoC designs." said Raghavan. "In addition to SoC.one Cloud, we are excited to announce the RISC-V Developer Network (http://www.rvdn.net), an online forum which will provide an avenue for Intel Pathfinder developers and the broader RISC-V community to access Q&A, value-added software and application notes. This initiative is a great example of how the ecosystem can come together to remove barriers to RISC-V adoption."

From tiny MCU cores for IoT to high-performance cores for edge and datacenter applications, SoC.one Cloud enables RISC-V developers to configure, size and characterize their designs.

Conversely, added Raghavan, developers adding new RISC-V cores to Intel Pathfinder will seamlessly enable access to their IP in SoC.one Cloud. With SoC.one Cloud, developers pay only for compute infrastructure used and for the IP blocks instantiated, without any time limit, commitment, or additional costs.

"We are excited to work with SoC.one to extend the market addressability of Intel Pathfinder by harnessing the power of cloud platforms." said Vijay Krishnan, General Manager, RISC-V Ventures, Intel Corporation.

Start your journey with Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V at pathfinder.intel.com

About SoC.one

Founded in 2021, SoC.one offers RISC-V developers an innovative cloud platform that includes prototyping platforms, and software debug tools to provide software developers with a unified and seamless remote experience, resulting in significant time and cost saving compared with traditional on-prem development resources and paradigm. SoC.one's custom cloud-native environment streamlines access to digital design tools and online platforms to lower adoption barriers and accelerate development time for RISC-V System-on-Chip designers.

Media Contact:

Neal Leavitt

Leavitt Communications

(760) 639-2900

neal@leavcom.com

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoC.one