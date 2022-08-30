Summit Utilities, Support RNG Biogas Plant Resilience with CHP

Clarke Energy has secured a project to build and supply a 280kW combined heat and power (CHP) system to support the operation of a biogas plant treating dairy farm waste in Maine, USA .

A CoEnergy 280NC combined heat and powered system with black start capability and a 500kW KOHLER natural gas fired back up generator will help support Peaks Renewables' biogas plant's energy sufficiency and resiliency.

CLINTON, Maine, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarke Energy USA, Inc., a KOHLER Company, has secured a project to supply Peaks Renewables, LLC, a subsidiary of Summit Utilities, Inc., with a new natural gas fired combined heat and power (CHP) system, as well as a KOHLER back-up gas-fuelled generator.

Peaks Renewables is partnering with Maine's dairy industry to develop locally produced renewable natural gas at an anaerobic digestion facility in Clinton, Maine.

Cow manure will be collected and processed through the anaerobic digester owned and operated by Peaks. Once in the digester, the manure will be heated and decomposed, creating biogas. The gas then will be cleaned to make it pipeline quality. From there, Peaks will sell the renewable energy credits to third parties who need them for their own decarbonization requirements. The natural gas itself will be purchased by Peaks' affiliate company, Summit Natural Gas of Maine, and will be used to provide reliable gas service to its thousands of customers throughout the state.

Clarke Energy's CoEnergy products include CHP engines working in the sub 500kW range. These engines are assembled and containerized in an Upton, Massachusetts facility. The CHP system will deliver 280kW of electricity to support the operations and approximately 1.5 MMBtu of thermal energy which will be used to process hot water for the biogas plant. This is done at high efficiency - helping to reduce carbon emissions and save on fuel costs.

The CHP also has black start capability, meaning the facility can restore electric power without having to rely on the external electric power transmission network. In addition, Clarke Energy is supplying a 500kW KOHLER Power back up gas-fuelled generator. Both units will ensure energy efficiency and resilience for the project in the event of unexpected occurrences.

Ryan Morris, Peaks Renewables said:

"Our anaerobic digestion facility will enable us to treat farm waste sustainably and in parallel generate renewable natural gas which will help to reduce carbon emissions. We selected Clarke Energy to supply both our CHP plant and back up gas generator to deliver fuel efficiency and resilience to our operations."

Clarke Energy USA's Sales Director Alan Howard commented:

"We are delighted to be supplying a high efficiency CHP unit at Peaks Renewables anaerobic digestion facility in Maine. This CHP plant will reduce operational costs and carbon emissions for the site which is producing renewable natural gas."

Notes to editor

About Peaks Renewables, LLC

Peaks Renewables is a renewable energy development company specializing in the development of low carbon, carbon-neutral, and carbon-negative fuels like renewable natural gas and green hydrogen. Our goal is to help states, communities, utilities, homeowners, and industries reduce emissions while creating economic growth and providing access to clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy solutions.

Peaks is a subsidiary of Summit Utilities, Inc.

To learn more, visit: www.peaksrenewables.com

About Summit Utilities, Inc

Summit Utilities, Inc. owns natural gas distribution and transmission subsidiaries that operate in Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company provides safe, clean and affordable natural gas to businesses and residents in six states through Arkansas Oklahoma Gas, Colorado Natural Gas, Summit Natural Gas of Maine, Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Summit Utilities of Arkansas, and Summit Utilities of Oklahoma. Each of Summit's natural gas distribution and transmission subsidiaries constructs and installs natural gas distribution systems with the goal of supporting economic development by providing clean-burning, safe and reliable natural gas to residential and commercial customers through exceptional customer service and commitment to community. Overall, Summit entities serve approximately 625,000 customers and operate more than 23,400 miles of pipeline.

About Clarke Energy

Clarke Energy, a KOHLER Company, is a leader in the engineering, design, installation and long-term maintenance of gas engine-based power plants. Clarke Energy employs over 1,300 staff and has over 7.4 GW of gas engines installed globally, 1.4GW of which is from biogas, a renewable fuel.

Clarke Energy USA, Inc. is an authorised distributor of INNIO's Jenbacher gas engines in the USA and a supplier of TPI's membrane-based biogas upgrading facilities. Clarke Energy's USA business supplies gas engines into a range of applications, including sub 500kW units assembled in Massachusetts by CoEnergy. These engines have a multitude of applications including- combined heat and power plants at industrial and commercial facilities, grid firming stations, CHP units for greenhouses, and hybrid solutions integrating energy storage and other forms of renewable power generation.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1806355/Clarke_Energy_Logo.jpg

www.clarke-energy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/clarke-energy

https://twitter.com/clarkeenergyusa

https://www.facebook.com/ClarkeEnergyUSA/

View original content:

SOURCE Clarke Energy