Wolfgramm Capital Acquires Shreveport Residence Inn by Marriott

SHREVEPORT, La., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfgramm Capital acquires the 78-room extended-stay Residence Inn by Marriott, according to Wolfgramm Capital's Co-Founder and CEO, Phil Wolfgramm. Conveniently located near Shreveport regional airport, the exclusive hotel offers comfortable suites for long and short-term trips and is minutes away from bustling downtown entertainment.

"We are excited to acquire a Residence Inn branded hotel and look forward to elevating this hotel through our firm's hotel management arm: Wolfgramm Properties. The Residence Inn brand's stellar reputation sets the standard in hospitality, and we will work to exceed expectations for our guests," says Co-Founder and COO Koloa Wolfgramm.

The hotel boasts amenities including an outdoor swimming pool and whirlpool, a fitness center, outdoor sports court, on-site guest laundry facilities and sundries mart. All guest rooms provide quality comfort, while their newly renovated suites provide all the proper live-away necessities including full kitchens with stovetops, dishwashers, and a separate living area with pull-out sofa beds.

ABOUT WOLFGRAMM CAPITAL:

Formed in 2021 by Phil Wolfgramm, Koloa Wolfgramm, and Russell Handy, the new private equity real estate firm has amassed an impressive 150-million-dollar asset portfolio in its first eight months. With decades of combined experience in operating hotels, asset managing luxury resorts, consulting in the real estate legal field, and managing funds in the private equity sector, the principals of Wolfgramm Capital are uniquely positioned to capitalize on their experience elevate the Residence Inn by Marriott Shreveport Airport hotel.

For more information on Wolfgramm Capital, please visit www.wolfgramm.com or email pr@wolfgramm.com.

