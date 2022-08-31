Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at Medical Fair Asia 2022 in Singapore on Aug 31-Sep 2

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or Co-Dx), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the upcoming Medical Fair Asia 2022 trade show held August 31-September 2 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Southeast Asia's most established trade fair for the medical and healthcare industry is expected to host over 14,000 visitors from 70 counties and regions, and is open to medical specialists, business executives in the medical trade and other relevant professionals involved in the industry. The Company expects that the show will provide opportunities for Company representatives and distributors to introduce Co-Diagnostics products to a wide array of international customers, and to strengthen the Company's distributor outreach across Asia.

To learn more about the conference, including in-person and virtual registration details, please visit www.medicalfair-asia.com. Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its upcoming point-of-care and at-home rapid PCR diagnostics platform, are invited to visit Booth #2G01.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

