STS INKS INTRODUCES THE NEW 64" DIRECT TO FILM PRINTER

STS XPJ-1682D 64" DTF Printer from Japan Has a Staggered Dual-Head Design that Provides Ultra-Fast Print Speeds, Smooth Gradations, and High Quality Printing

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STS Inks , a global leader in the wide format, industrial and household inkjet ink market, today announced the launch of the STS XPJ-1682D 64" Direct to Film (DTF) Printer from Japan. The first units of the product will be distributed to dealers in the United States in September 2022.

The XPJ-1682D has a staggered dual-head design that provides ultra-fast print speeds. It also produces smooth gradations while delivering high-quality printing even with reduced resolution. The printer as SAI's Flexi DTF Edition RIP Software, bundled with Flexi DTF Editor. The XPJ-1682D also features automatic bi-directional alignments, a user-friendly touch panel, added LED lighting, and an upgraded media feed flange that allows operators to load media and exchange multiple roles easily and quickly.

Specific features of the XPJ-1682D printer include the following:

STS DTF Inks (CMYK Lm Lc White White)

Built-in color sensor for auto bidirectional alignments

Improved feed mechanism corresponding to a wide range of media

MUTOH Status Monitor (MSM) checks printer status in real time and print history

Media flange allows for easy media loading

White ink circulation

Nozzle area selection

Drop Master 2 Technology

"The printer's features are designed specifically to increase user friendly operation and maintenance while continuing to offer high production, high-quality output," said Shahar Turgeman, who founded STS Inks in 1999. "The printer is paired with STS's DTF ink, which of course offers users excellent color gamut and outstanding durability."

With the first units of the product being distributed to dealers in the United States in September 2022, customers should contact their dealers directly.

For more information, please visit www.STSInks.com.

About STS Inks

STS Inks® is the largest digital ink production company in the United States and global leader in the wide format, industrial and household inkjet ink market. The company's 35,000 square foot U.S. manufacturing facility located in Boca Raton, Florida handles the development, production, packaging and distribution of a huge variety of products, including premium quality inks compatible with most major brands of large format printers. STS Inks was founded by Shahar Turgeman in 1999 and he was joined by his business partner Adam M. Shafran in 2009. The company has a worldwide network of distributors in the United States as well as over 150 countries throughout South America, Europe and Asia. The company has offices in the U.S., Amsterdam and Medellin and warehouses in the U.S., Europe and South America for fast and easy delivery. For more information, please visit www.STSInks.com.

Melissa Perlman

President

BlueIvy Communications

561-310-9921

Melissa@BlueIvy.co

www.BlueIvy.co

