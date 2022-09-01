BSA/AML Gaming Conference Announces Keynote Speakers

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSA-AML Compliance Group and Dowling Advisory Group are proud to announce a list of high-profile speakers for the annual BSA/AML Gaming Conference in Las Vegas. The conference— the largest and most comprehensive anti-money laundering compliance conference dedicated to the gaming industry —will take place at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, September 27-29.

This year's conference includes speakers from 12 federal and state law enforcement and regulatory agencies. Whitney Case, who leads the Enforcement Division at the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), will kick off the event on Tuesday, September 27 at 9:30 a.m. PDT offering guidance on fostering a culture of compliance in the gaming industry.

On Wednesday, September 28, Jim Lee, the head of IRS-Criminal Investigation Division, will deliver the keynote and discuss how law enforcement uses critical BSA data. Julie Malec, Chief of Financial Sector Investigations at the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) leads the afternoon sessions beginning at 1:30 p.m.

On Thursday, September 28, Molly Moeser from the U.S. Department of Justice's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section will deliver the keynote address, followed by a special panel discussion on "Women in Gaming".

"We are thrilled to welcome so many government officials and agencies who have agreed to share their expertise and insights with the compliance community," said James Dowling, CEO of BSA-AML Compliance Group and the Dowling Advisory Group. "Given the evolving regulatory demands, partnerships between regulators and the gaming industry are more important than ever. This conference is a critical bridge for that relationship."

Attendees will have a chance to meet face-to-face with IRS-BSA Examiners, state gaming regulators, and law enforcement to learn about money laundering, sanctions evasion, fraud, and cyber threats to their casinos.

The full conference agenda and registration can be found here.

About the BSA/AML Gaming Conference

The annual BSA/AML Gaming Conference is the largest and most comprehensive anti-money laundering compliance conference dedicated to the gaming industry. The conference brings together regulators, law enforcement officials, and subject matter experts to help the gaming industry comply with the Bank Secrecy Act and related regulations.

About the BSA-AML Compliance Group

The BSA-AML Compliance Group provides FinTech, emerging payments companies, and the gaming industry with knowledge-based training related to anti-money laundering and other illicit finance issues.

About Dowling Advisory Group

More information about DAG can be found here.

