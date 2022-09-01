IDLE Announces Changes to the Board and Management

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - IDLE LIFESTYLE INC. ("IDLE" or the "Company") (CSE: IDLE.X) (‎FSE: 99L.F) (OTC: IDLSF) (formerly Poda Holdings, Inc.) is pleased to announce that Patrick Gray, Director, has been appointed Chief Executive Office of the Company, and Jordan Crockett has been appointed as a Director.

The Company also announces the resignations of Ryan Selby as Chief Executive Officer and Director, of Ryan Karkairan as Vice-President Design and Director, and of Paul Ciullo as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. The Company expresses its appreciation for Mr. Selby, Mr. Karkairan and Mr. Ciullo's services to the Company and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

