LucidLink, AJA, and Telestream Simplify Workflows for Media & Entertainment Companies to Work from Anywhere, in Tandem

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, a global leader in remote collaboration software for creative teams, announced with AJA Video Systems and Telestream the fastest way to access, organize and view data in one easy workflow. LucidLink Filespaces, an award-winning SaaS-based solution, provides rapid access to data through AJA Diskover Media Edition in conjunction with Telestream GLIM and the Vantage platform. LucidLink serves as a central hub uniting what is typically two disparate systems creating seamless workflows never before feasible for media professionals.

"We are excited to be showing this powerful solution for media professionals at IBC 2022," said Rupert Watson, LucidLink's Director of Alliances and Channels, EMEA. "Pulling together the innovative technologies from AJA, Telestream, and LucidLink into one workflow brings new capabilities for creative teams. Now teams can work in tandem on the same project, giving them the power to truly collaborate and create in real-time, no matter where they are based."

One workflow from three powerful solutions

The companies have come together to build a powerful solution for media professionals: LucidLink's centralized data repository provides immediate data access combined with AJA Diskover Media Edition, which helps catalog and find the right file while customers use Telestream GLIM to review the data and Vantage for transcoding. The combination offers great speed; LucidLink allows remote workers all over the globe to share and access data with speeds that are normally only reserved for high-speed on-prem storage. AJA Diskover Media Edition on top of LucidLink allows organizations to very rapidly index extremely large file systems stored via LucidLink and gives users visibility to the data no matter where they are located, but without the security risks associated with full, potentially destructive access to the data.

Simply put, these combined technologies allow media professionals to access, organize and view data in one easy workflow.

"The media and entertainment industry is bottlenecked with unwieldy data management across production and post, while remote workflows present additional challenges for managing file locations and metadata on the cloud. AJA Diskover Media Edition removes the hurdles associated with data management, helping industry professionals work more efficiently and make more informed data decisions. Our partnership with LucidLink further simplifies navigating cloud storage, enabling remote teams to collaborate seamlessly via a streamlined workflow akin to using on-premises storage. By pairing Diskover Media Edition with LucidLink, users can move immediately from viewing media and metadata to further production of assets with tools like Telestream's Vantage package," said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

LucidLink Filespaces: The future of cloud storage streaming for teams

LucidLink Filespaces provides an infinitely scalable, centralized repository of data in the cloud that can be immediately accessed from anywhere. LucidLink works on any major operating system. The client can install it on any server, laptop, or workstation and mount as a local volume. As a mount point on a server, LucidLink provides a standard directory structure and instant access to data for all these various services that have never been able to integrate seamlessly. LucidLink enables AJA's Diskover and Telestreams GLIM and Vantage servers, located in different parts of the world, to easily access data and work in concert with each other.

Telestream GLIM helps creative professionals quickly preview high-quality media files with color accuracy via any web browser – without generating a proxy file. With direct access to and the ability to launch the player in AJA Diskover Media Edition, professionals can easily view and validate files located on-premises or in cloud storage as indexed by Diskover Media Edition as associated metadata. All files are shown with SCTE-35 markers, waveform view, and audio metering to ensure compliance standards on-the-fly, for any user, in any location.

Access to Telestream's powerful Vantage platform via AJA Diskover Media Edition v2.0 gives remote workers access to centralized tools for generating proxy files or transcoding media assets for delivery. Users can now select files and send them to an on-premises or cloud-based Telestream Vantage system to create proxies or transcode the assets, regardless of user, file, or Vantage system location. Coupled with AJA Diskover Media Edition's global index, the plug-in accelerates workflows by eliminating roundtripping between applications and streamlining files.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3 compatible object storage provider that utilizes the cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions, and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast, and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

About AJA Diskover Media Edition

AJA Diskover Media Edition is a powerful and essential tool for M&E organizations in the remote work era and for navigating the explosion of data creation that is industry-wide. Creative facilities are dealing with a mix of on-prem storage, cloud storage, long term archival storage, and everyone is working in different locations around the globe – yet the need for rapid access to data and media assets still exists. AJA Diskover Media Edition provides organizations with these abilities and much more. For more details, visit: www.aja.com/products/aja-diskover-media-edition.

