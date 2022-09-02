CODX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Co-Dx Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/co-diagnostics-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=31303&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Co-Dx during the period of May 12, 2022 through the close of the market on August 11, 2022 (4:00 p.m. ET).

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 17, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for the Company's Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and (ii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law