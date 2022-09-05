BNG Bank: Major increase in lending and growth of loan portfolio

Volume of new long-term loans granted amounted to EUR 6.6 billion , long-term loan portfolio increased to EUR 87.8 billion.

Interest result came to EUR 220 million , net profit amounted to EUR 206 million .

Strong capitalisation: Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 37%, and Tier 1 capital ratio of 40%.

EUR 8.7 billion in long-term funding was raised, of which over EUR 3.5 billion in SDG Bonds.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first half of 2022 was turbulent. The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic had significant economic consequences, which also affected our clients. Due to high inflation, the ECB has tightened its monetary policy and substantially higher interest rates apply.

Even in these difficult times, BNG Bank has shown itself a reliable and sustainable partner towards its clients in the public domain. We contribute ideas on the social issues we face, and through our loans with attractive rates, we provide over half of the total lending in the public domain. In the first half of 2022, we granted EUR 6.6 billion in long-term loans (first half of 2021: EUR 5.6 billion). Our long-term loan portfolio increased by EUR 0.7 billion to EUR 87.8 billion. The increase in the long-term loan portfolio was mainly due to a higher than expected demand, in particular from municipalities. As a result of the rising interest rates, some of our clients decided to take out loans earlier than they had initially planned.

Financial

BNG Bank has a healthy financial position. In the first half of 2022, we achieved an interest rate result of EUR 220 million, and our net profit for this period amounted to EUR 206 million. The increase in the net profit (first half of 2021: EUR 187 million) was mainly due to a reduction in the provisions for expected credit losses, and a higher result on financial transactions.

BNG Bank continues to have a strong capital position, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 37%, and a Tier 1 capital ratio of 40%. Thanks to this strong capitalisation, as well as our low risk profile and triple A ratings, our bonds remain attractive even in these times of uncertainty. In the first half of 2022, we raised EUR 8.7 billion in long-term funding. This included the highly successful issue of four new SDG Bonds (related to the Sustainable Development Goals) with a volume of over EUR 3.5 billion.

Strategy

In the first half of 2022, BNG Bank continued to implement its 'Our Road to Impact' strategy. The financing of the transitions of our clients is helping us to achieve the maximum social impact together. In order to strengthen our strategic partnership with clients, a decision was made to modify the commercial organisation.

Making an impact through partnerships

Gita Salden, CEO BNG Bank: 'As a public bank, we have the same interests as our clients. BNG Bank wants to help make the Netherlands better and more attractive; we achieve this mainly through our loans, but also by connecting the various players in the public domain, based on our expertise as a bank. A good example of this is the prepaid card for Ukrainian refugees. In 225 municipalities in the Netherlands, BNG Bank's prepaid card offers a solution for refugees from Ukraine. The debit card is an initiative of BNG Bank and was previously used by municipalities for homeless people. Thanks to good cooperation with various parties involved, we were able to make the card suitable for Ukrainian refugees within just a few weeks and quickly scale up production.'

Outlook for 2022

We expect to achieve our full-year target of granting new solvency-free long-term loans for a total amount of EUR 9.8 billion. In the second half of 2022, we will also continue to optimise our organisation in order to improve its alignment with client wishes. The measurement of our clients' impact will be carried out for the second time. In addition, BNG Bank's climate action plan will be published.

Read the Interim Report and the underlying information on BNGBank.com.

BNG Bank is a committed and reliable financing partner that actively contributes to the creation of solutions to social issues in the public domain. In its activities, BNG Bank has chosen to focus on five SDGs: Good health and well-being (SDG 3), Quality education (SDG 4), Affordable and sustainable energy (SDG 7), Sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11) and Climate action (SDG 13, in particular the reduction of CO2 emission, limiting the demand for energy and increasing energy efficiency). BNG Bank is a solid player in the international capital market. The funding focuses on raising financing by issuing bonds, in particular SDG Bonds. SDG Bonds are used to finance sustainable, social and client activities.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Amounts in millions of euros 30/06/2022 31/12/2021 ASSETS



Cash and balances 25,350 9,264 Amounts due from banks 155 163 Cash collateral 4,964 13,993 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,136 1,383 Derivatives 4,318 5,685 Financial assets at fair value through equity 7,255 8,572 Interest-bearing securities at amortised cost 7,354 7,632 Loans and advances 90,440 89,738 Value adjustments on loans in portfolio hedge accounting -3,013 13,555 Other assets 233 64 Assets held for sale - 8 TOTAL ASSETS 138,192 149,057





LIABILITIES



Amounts due from banks 19,518 19,525 Cash collateral 1,093 984 Financial liabilities at fair value through the income statement 221 310 Derivatives 8,128 16,935 Debt securities 97,591 101,355 Funds entrusted 6,597 4,525 Subordinated debts 37 36 Other liabilities 462 325 TOTAL LIABILITIES 133,647 143,995





EQUITY



Capital and realised reserves 3,972 3,881 Hybrid capital 309 733 Revaluation reserve 60 83 Cash flow hedge reserve 6 1 Own credit adjustment 1 3 Cost of hedging reserve -9 125 Net profit 206 236

4,545 5,062 TOTAL LIABILITIES 138,192 149,057

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Amounts in millions of euros 30/06/2022 30/06/2021 - Interest income 2,175 2,244 - Interest expenses -1,955 -2,016 Interest result 220 228





- Commission income 11 10 - Commission expenses -2 -2 Commission result 9 8





Result on financial transactions 92 63 Results from participating interests 10 1 Other results 0 1 TOTAL INCOME 331 301





Staff costs -35 -25 Other administrative expenses -18 -22 Depreciation -1 -1 Other operating expenses 0 0 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES -54 -48





Net impairment losses on financial assets 14 7





Net impairment losses on associates and joint ventures 1 -0 Contribution to resolution fund -20 -2 Bank levy - - TOTAL OTHER EXPENSES -5 5





PROFIT BEFORE TAX 272 258





Income tax expense -66 -71 Net profit 206 187 - of which attributable to the holders of hybrid capital 23 21 - of which attributable to shareholders 183 166

