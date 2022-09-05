CELEBRITY'S SOUL FOOD OPENS FIRST BISTRO-STYLE RESTAURANT IN SALT LAKE CITY

Grand opening celebration on September 8, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity's Soul Food®, the country's fastest-growing soul food chain, is continuing its expansion plans and bringing its legendary recipes and best-in-class service to Salt Lake City. The newest location 487 E. 12300 South, Draper, UT 84020 marks the first for Utah and the first bistro-style concept for the brand. Franchise owners Scott and Anissa Hargraves will be leading the Salt Lake City team. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for September 8, from 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Doors will be open to the public at 11 a.m. Guests will enjoy entertainment, prizes, and more to commemorate the day.

"We are delighted to partner with Scott and Anissa to bring our restaurant concept to Utah and further grow our brand," said Taja Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO for Celebrity's Soul Food. "Our restaurants are typically full-service establishments, but Salt Lake City will be home to our first bistro-style restaurant. Guests will get to enjoy our bold and flavorful menu offerings and exceptional hospitality with the convenience of a quick-service format."

"We draw inspiration from various cultures from around the world to create our menu that boasts an innovative and modern approach to soul food. Our high-quality meals satisfy a range of tastes from meat lovers to vegetarians to vegans and even flexitarians," added Jacobs. "We're looking forward to serving the greater Salt Lake City area, whether you're a resident or just visiting the area and it's amazing offerings."

The Salt Lake City restaurant will be open Sunday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

About Celebrity's Soul Food

Celebrity's Soul Food®, the country's fastest-growing soul food chain, provides legendary, scratch-made dishes paired with a VIP experience to every guest. The quality casual restaurant takes guests on a culinary adventure with its innovative twist on traditional soul food. Dishes are prepared fresh and with high-quality ingredients.

For more information about Celebrity's Soul Food, visit www.celebrityssoulfood.com or follow the Salt Lake City restaurant at https://www.facebook.com/celebrityssoulfoodsaltlakecity/.

