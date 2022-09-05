Delta Electronics Wins 2022 AUSTRALIA-TAIWAN Business Partnership Award from ANZCham Taipei

TAIPEI, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global leader in power and thermal management, and smart energy-saving solutions, won the 2022 AUSTRALIA-TAIWAN Business Partnership Award at the annual ANZCham Business Awards in Taipei, Taiwan for its significant contribution to business in Australia and deep partnerships with local Australian firms.

Since its establishment in 1996, Delta Electronics (Australia) Pty Ltd has built a solid market presence with a comprehensive product portfolio and local service network. Today, the company is rapidly expanding its solutions for mission critical infrastructure, industrial automation and the renewable energy market including energy storage and EV charging. Delta Australia has offices in Sydney and Melbourne and 60+ employees.

Mr. Victor Cheng, Delta's Senior Vice President and General Manager of ICTBG (Information & Communication Technology Business Group), represented Delta to accept the prestigious award. He emphasized, "Delta is honoured to win the 2022 AUSTRALIA-TAIWAN Business Partnership Award. As climate change continues to impact the planet, we welcome collaboration with local and global partners who share our passion for energy efficiency and commitment to sustainable energy transition. Delta will continue leveraging our global R&D capability and experience to support our Australian partners."

Country Manager for Delta Electronics (Australia), Mr. David Leal, was excited at winning this award celebrating Delta Australia's partnerships.

He stated, "The 2022 AUSTRALIA-TAIWAN Business Partnership Award is a recognition of the strong partnerships that Delta has built in Australia. With over 20 years of outstanding growth in Australia, Delta has forged mutually beneficial relationships with many Australian companies in a broad range of industries including Australia Post, Sydney Trains, EVO Power, NHP, and Australia's fastest growing hyperscale Data Centre company. These partnerships have been built on the back of Delta's commitment to innovation in smart and energy-efficient solutions for the Australian market."

In Australia, Delta continues to work with all the major Australian telecom companies to develop industry-leading power solutions to increase telecommunication network resilience countrywide. Delta has also in more recent years focused on large high-efficiency power and cooling solutions to support the expansion of the Data Centre industry throughout Australia and across the APAC region.

Delta's passion for energy efficiency and innovation continues to enrich its partnerships with Australian businesses day to day. With more the 70 R&D centres and over 9,000 R&D engineers worldwide, Delta is able to provide some of the most energy-efficient power products such as telecom power with up to 98% efficiency that alone has helped global customers save over 390 million kWh of electricity in the past 5 years.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 11 consecutive years. In 2021, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

About Delta Electronics (Australia) Pty Ltd

Delta Electronics (Australia) Pty Ltd is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. As a Delta Group company, Delta Australia is committed to its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow". Delta Group is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions, which is supported by sales offices worldwide and by R&D centres and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, USA, Europe, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, India, Mexico, and Brazil.

Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. In Australia, Delta is rapidly expanding into solutions for Electric Vehicle Chargers, Renewable Energy Solutions, Energy Storage, Industrial Automation, Power Quality, and Data Centre.

To find out more about Delta Australia please visit: www.deltaelectronics.com.au

About ANZCham Business Awards

The Australia and New Zealand Business Association (ANZBA) was formed in 1991 to represent Australians and New Zealanders doing business in Taiwan and to complement other organizations promoting trade, investment, and general relations among the three nations. The ANZCham Business Awards were presented for the first time in 2005, designed to recognize companies that have made a significant contribution to business between Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.

